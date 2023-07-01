The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of veteran forward Jason Zucker to a one-year contract on Saturday.

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston was first to report the contract is worth $5.3 million.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jason to our organization,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release.

“He is a proven goal scorer who is quick, has a great shot, and competes hard. He is also great in the community and will be a valuable addition to our forward group.”

Zucker has played 12 years in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild and most recently with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored 27 goals and added 21 assists in 78 games played last season.

In fours years with Pittsburgh, he scored 50 goals and dished out 45 assists for 95 points in 172 games. He has 182 goals and 338 points in 628 career games across the two teams.

Zucker is 31 years old and was taken No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft by Minnesota.

The forward won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2019 while on the Wild. The trophy is given “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” according to the NHL.

It is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

Shane Doan is the only Coyote to hoist the award when he was named the winner in 2010.