Longtime Arizona Coyotes F Christian Fischer signs with Red Wings

Jul 2, 2023, 1:42 PM

Christian Fischer...

Christian Fischer #36 of the Arizona Coyotes looks on during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on April 03, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Right wing Christian Fischer, who has spent the past seven seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, signed a contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Fischer, an alternate captain with Arizona last season, agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.125 million, the Red Wings announced. He was a second-round selection by the Coyotes in 2015.

The 26-year-old scored the first goal for the Coyotes at Mullett Arena and finished the 2022-23 campaign with 27 points (13-14-27) in 80 games.

Arizona did not tender him a qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent, according to PHNX’s Craig Morgan.

Fischer played for three head coaches in the Valley and earned career highs in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) as a rookie in 2017-18. He suited up for 398 games for Arizona heading into this offseason.

The Coyotes announced the free agent additions of Jason Zucker, Alek Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Alex Galchenyuk and Matt Villalta on Saturday when NHL free agency opened up.

