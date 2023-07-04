Dodgers’ ace’s injury opens door for Gallen to start All-Star Game

One of the premier pitchers in the National League is headed to the injured list with the All-Star break looming, leaving the door open for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ ace to start the Midsummer Classic.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day IL Monday, retroactive to June 30. According to the club, he had been dealing with shoulder soreness since his last start against the Colorado Rockies on June 27.

The Dodgers recalled RHPs Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, optioned LHP Victor González and placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness, backdated to June 30. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 3, 2023

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and former National League Most Valuable Player, is among those tied for the NL lead in wins with 10, has a 2.55 ERA and has 105 strikeouts this season.

Who will be the starting pitcher for the NL next week?

Kershaw, along with Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen and Atlanta Braves righty Spencer Strider were among those in consideration for being the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game on July 11 in Seattle.

Gallen, who was named an All-Star on Sunday, has set himself apart this season as Arizona has surged to the top of the NL West.

The right-hander is tied for the NL lead in wins with 10, leads the league in starts with 18 and innings-pitched with 111-and-a-third, has 120 strikeouts and has a 3.15 ERA. He also sports a 5.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which is more than a point higher than at any point in his career.

Gallen will be making his first All-Star appearance on July 11 in Seattle. He will be joined by teammates Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.