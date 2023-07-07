This was certainly a series to forget for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans.

In a 9-0 game on Thursday against the New York Mets and Corbin Carroll up to bat, the lefty swung over a breaking pitch and immediately grabbed his right shoulder.

This doesn't look good. Corbin Carroll leaves the game in visible pain after a swing. pic.twitter.com/UbraB4y5ua — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2023

This is the same shoulder he hurt and missed three starts just a week ago as well as the shoulder he had surgery on in 2021.

After missing the pitch, Carroll immediately dropped his bat to the ground, grabbed at the right shoulder and grimaced in pain. After taking a few steps around the batter’s box, the outfielder kept his right arm clutched to his body in clear discomfort.

With assistance of the athletic trainer and manger Torey Lovullo, Carroll walked off the field and exited the ballgame with his eyes wide.

After the game, Lovullo said the team got “some encouraging news.”

“We got some encouraging news I am not going to lie. The stability in his shoulder checked out,” Lovullo told reporters.

“It’s more positive than I was thinking after I saw what I saw.”

The manager said it was a similar injury that kept Carroll out for three games a week ago but is definitely a red flag.

Additionally, the outfielder will be sent for imaging on the right shoulder, something that was not done when he was last injured.

Lovullo said he was unsure if the speedy rookie would miss significant time or any time at all.

“How much longer? I do not know that answer,” Lovullo reiterated postgame.

“I don’t know how many games will he miss, I don’t even know if he is going to go on the IL, I do not know any of that stuff. We will get a clearer picture tomorrow as to what the schedule will be moving forward.”

Carroll was slotted to be the first Arizona outfielder to start in the All-Star Game since Luis Gonzalez did in 2001 but that appears to be in jeopardy.

Carroll returned to the dugout in the ninth inning of the game.

Arizona was swept for the first time this season at the hand of the Mets. The D-backs will look to rally with three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the All-Star break.