Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Hall: Chase Field renovations talks slow, still likeliest home for D-backs

Jul 6, 2023, 11:22 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

General view outside of Chase Field before the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona ...

General view outside of Chase Field before the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 05, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The future of the Arizona Diamondbacks staying at a renovated Chase Field is still up in the air, despite months of ongoing negotiations between the club and officials.

I think that’s probably the strongest possibility. Any talks we’ve had have really slowed down,” Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall said, speaking with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “For whatever reason, they’ve stalled.

“This place has been home since day one. We’re in our 25th anniversary. It’s a special place. People have memories here (and) we want to continue making memories here.”

RELATED STORIES

He spoke of the complications of getting a number of people on board with a particular plan.

“We’re having to talk to (Maricopa) county officials, (Phoenix) city officials, state officials; when it comes to Chase Field and just seeing how we can partner for us to be here,” Hall said. “We’re finding difficulty getting there but I’m confident we can find a solution.”

Back in March, Hall set a timeline of one-to-two months for deciding what the club would do regarding Chase Field and their future plans.

Aging Chase Field

Chase Field — owned by the Maricopa County Stadium District — is the fourth oldest park in the National League.

There are real problems that need to be addressed at Chase Field. However, some of the issues can be seen as “Keeping up with the Joneses.”

The Diamondbacks’ home field this this year was listed as the 27th-ranked ballpark in MLB by USA Today’s ForTheWin, once again bringing up the aging stadium’s need for a refresh. The article cites the issues opening the roof when fans are present, air conditioning issues and scoreboard problems.

In February, Hall said the new scoreboards and audio system could be done quickly, but the renovations could be done in a three-to-seven-year timetable.

Looking to the future

Ownership is also looking to upgrade the stadium.

“A big part of that to make this ballpark as good as the new ballparks that are being built today, we just got to bring it up to speed to that overall experiential offerings,” Hall said. “Some of the premium offerings areas, revenue; because the more revenue we can drive, it’s going to go right into the product on the field.”

Hall explained ownership doesn’t take any money from the club and always re-invests it, whether in talent or into the stadium.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Francisco Alvarez Mets...

Alex Weiner

Tommy Henry duels with Kodai Senga, D-backs blow save in loss to Mets

The Mets were down to their final strikes when they came back to beat the Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Kodai Senga...

Alex Weiner

D-backs to get 1st look at ‘Ghost Fork’ vs. Mets’ Kodai Senga

The D-backs will get their first look at the famed "Ghost Fork" pitch by Mets starter Kodai Senga on Wednesday at Chase Field. 

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo frustrated by Ketel Marte All-Star snub

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo wondered how Ketel Marte did not make the All-Star Game and updated Zac Gallen's availability for Seattle.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks out-slugged by Mets in back-and-forth 4th of July loss

Both the Diamondbacks and Mets hit three home runs on Tuesday, but New York had more success with runners aboard in a 8-5 win.

3 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Delaney Penn

Corbin Carroll returns to the Diamondbacks starting lineup after 3 games

After recovering from shoulder soreness, Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks mob Corbin Carroll, middle, after he drove in two runs with a single against t...

Tom Kuebel

D-backs All-Star Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Month

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll racked up yet another accolade on Monday as he was named the NL Rookie of the Month for June.

3 days ago

Hall: Chase Field renovations talks slow, still likeliest home for D-backs