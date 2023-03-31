Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

What’s new at Chase Field for the 2023 Diamondbacks season

Mar 30, 2023, 7:45 PM
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Diamondbacks introduce new food items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks introduce new food items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks introduce new food items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks advisor Luis Gonzalez showing off new food items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks introduce new food items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks introduce new food items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 promotional items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 promotional items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 promotional item at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 promotional items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner) Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 promotional items at Chase Field Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)

PHOENIX — New themed hot dogs, jersey giveaways and premium seating options will be available to Arizona Diamondbacks fans at Chase Field this season.

The D-backs take the field at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 7:10 p.m. and return home on April 6.

Team president and CEO Derrick Hall, advisor and legend Luis Gonzalez and executive chef Stephen Tilder showed off what is new at the ballpark on Thursday ahead of the gates opening.

Food

More than 30 new food items will be available throughout the park with new concepts such as D-backs BBQ Alley at section 114 for slow barbecue-cooked pulled pork, pulled chicken and vegan options.

Other new dishes around the stadium include Chef Tilder’s Gyros, a crispy chicken bao bun, a foot-long Sonoran hot dog with beans and pico de gallo, as well as new nachos, including the Epic Carnitas Nacho Helmet.

Tilder said he wanted to bring in popular flavors inspired by countries around the world.

The VS. Dogs at Big Dawgs are back to represent visiting teams and bring new flavors. Tilder said there are more than 20 new versus dogs this season.

Some on display included the bacon-wrapped L.A. Street Dog with jalapeños, onions and bell peppers; the Rangers Dog with chili, onions and Fritos chips and the Beantown Dog with baked beans, bacon and onions.

The L.A. Street Dog will be available during the first series of the season.

“It changes every single time a new team comes in, so I have the whole year mapped out,” Tilder said.

Around the stadium

There was more music throughout the park during World Baseball Classic games with DJs stationed in the rotunda as fans entered and in section 104. Those are here to stay.

Also, Hall has spoken of the need to add premium seating options and suites. The D-backs added the Commonwealth Insurance Terrace in sections 126-127 that include 14 four-tops and 2 two-tops with black mesh rolling chairs, in-seat dining, televisions at each table and access to the BMW Lounge behind home plate.

Plus, Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar and Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers will be open from Day 1 this season after the restaurants opened their doors last year.

“This is the first time for Opening Day that we’re going to have Guy Fieri’s downtown Phoenix bar and grill and Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers open, so they’re fully staffed and ready to go,” Hall said.

Giveaways

Among the giveaways items on display was a Zac Gallen bobblehead on April 22 to commemorate his 44.1-inning scoreless streak last season.

Serpientes and throwback replica jerseys will be handed out on May 6 and Aug. 12, respectively. Mother’s Day and Father’s Day shirts highlight other giveaways.

The promotional schedule is online.

Ballpark improvements

Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta Thursday morning that the future of the D-backs and Chase Field may be known within the next couple of months, and he reiterated that sentiment later in the day.

He explained that the park, if the team stays, will need to address finding a new video board, sound system and LED lighting while adding more premium seating options and clubs.

