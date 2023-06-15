Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

MLB names Chase Field combine participants, GCU’s Jacob Wilson among top prospects

Jun 14, 2023, 7:15 PM | Updated: 8:16 pm

Grand Canyon infielder Jacob Wilson (2) runs to first base during a College Baseball game between t...

Grand Canyon infielder Jacob Wilson (2) runs to first base during a College Baseball game between the Grand Canyon Lopes and the Arizona State Sun Devils on March 22nd, 2023, at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Chase Field will host baseball operations departments, scouting directors, coaches and 274 prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft Combine next week.

MLB announced the participating draft-eligible players on Wednesday, a group involving 12 players coming in from Arizona high schools and universities.

Grand Canyon University shortstop Jacob Wilson headlines the dozen as a projected first-round pick after making the All-WAC First Team. Wilson helped the Antelopes to a 41-21 record with 1.096 OPS.

MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo projected him to land No. 11 to the Angels in the draft, one pick ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 12.

The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked Wilson No. 20 on his big board and mocked him No. 8 to the Kansas City Royals last month.

The son of former Pirates infielder Jack Wilson, Jacob is also a true shortstop, one of the better defenders in the college class. Despite an anxious approach at the plate – he never stops moving his hands or his legs – his hand-eye coordination must be off the charts. He gets all that contact by eschewing any attempt to hit for power, as he slaps the ball into play and will shoot it to the opposite field.

RELATED STORIES

He will be joined by fellow GCU standouts OF Homer Bush Jr. and LHP Zach Thornton.

Arizona State will be represented by INF Luke Keaschall and southpaws Khristian Curtis and Ross Dunn.

Keaschall made the All-Pac-12 team after pacing the Sun Devils with a 1.168 OPS and 18 home runs. Law ranked him No. 41 on his big board.

Outfielder Chase Davis and RHP TJ Nichols will be the two Arizona Wildcats in attendance. Davis was No. 30 on Law’s board and is coming off a Pac-12 Tournament to remember. He earned Pac-12 Tournament Most Valuable Player after producing six hits and 12 RBIs in four games.

The Arizona high school participants are RHP Derek Schaefer (Cactus Shadows), OF Duce Robinson (Pinnacle ), RHP James DeCremer (Brophy) and INF Roch Cholowsky (Hamilton).

The combine will involve on-field workouts, batting practice sessions, MLB Network showcases and high school games.

It starts Monday and concludes on June 24, as the D-backs will be on the road all week.

Fans can attend Tuesday and Wednesday’s activities for free.

The MLB Draft is set for All-Star Week in Seattle from July 9-11.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks drops the ball while attempting a diving catch during...

Alex Weiner

‘Total outlier:’ D-backs suffer season-worst defeat after triumph vs. Phillies

Coming off a dominant six-game win streak, the Arizona Diamondbacks got smoked by the Philadelphia Phillies on a rare off night.

2 days ago

Outfielder Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks catches a fly-ball out against the Colorad...

Arizona Sports

Corbin Carroll loses track of outs, allows run to score picking up hat

It is not going to be a full rookie season with many lowlights for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

2 days ago

Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo avoids suspension following ejection, expects fine

Arizona Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said he was not suspended for Tuesday's game against the Phillies after getting ejected on Monday.

2 days ago

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Tom Kuebel

D-backs reliever Miguel Castro’s parents watch him play for 1st time in MLB

Many feel good stories have risen from the success of the D-backs to start the season and for closer Miguel Castro, one was made on Monday.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks stands on third base after hitting an RBI triple agai...

Kellan Olson

Lovullo’s ejection sparks D-backs to 8 straight runs, win vs. Phillies

If for some logic-defying reason you had not bought into the Arizona Diamondbacks, game No. 66 was the latest attempt to earn that belief.

2 days ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks yells at JT Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia ...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo prepares for suspension after benches clear vs. Phillies

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he is preparing for a suspension on Tuesday after he was tossed from the 9-8 win over the Phillies.

2 days ago

MLB names Chase Field combine participants, GCU’s Jacob Wilson among top prospects