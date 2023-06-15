Chase Field will host baseball operations departments, scouting directors, coaches and 274 prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft Combine next week.

MLB announced the participating draft-eligible players on Wednesday, a group involving 12 players coming in from Arizona high schools and universities.

Grand Canyon University shortstop Jacob Wilson headlines the dozen as a projected first-round pick after making the All-WAC First Team. Wilson helped the Antelopes to a 41-21 record with 1.096 OPS.

MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo projected him to land No. 11 to the Angels in the draft, one pick ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 12.

The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked Wilson No. 20 on his big board and mocked him No. 8 to the Kansas City Royals last month.

The son of former Pirates infielder Jack Wilson, Jacob is also a true shortstop, one of the better defenders in the college class. Despite an anxious approach at the plate – he never stops moving his hands or his legs – his hand-eye coordination must be off the charts. He gets all that contact by eschewing any attempt to hit for power, as he slaps the ball into play and will shoot it to the opposite field.

He will be joined by fellow GCU standouts OF Homer Bush Jr. and LHP Zach Thornton.

Arizona State will be represented by INF Luke Keaschall and southpaws Khristian Curtis and Ross Dunn.

Keaschall made the All-Pac-12 team after pacing the Sun Devils with a 1.168 OPS and 18 home runs. Law ranked him No. 41 on his big board.

Outfielder Chase Davis and RHP TJ Nichols will be the two Arizona Wildcats in attendance. Davis was No. 30 on Law’s board and is coming off a Pac-12 Tournament to remember. He earned Pac-12 Tournament Most Valuable Player after producing six hits and 12 RBIs in four games.

The Arizona high school participants are RHP Derek Schaefer (Cactus Shadows), OF Duce Robinson (Pinnacle ), RHP James DeCremer (Brophy) and INF Roch Cholowsky (Hamilton).

The combine will involve on-field workouts, batting practice sessions, MLB Network showcases and high school games.

It starts Monday and concludes on June 24, as the D-backs will be on the road all week.

Fans can attend Tuesday and Wednesday’s activities for free.

The MLB Draft is set for All-Star Week in Seattle from July 9-11.

Follow @alexjweiner