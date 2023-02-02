Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2023 MLB Draft Combine is coming to Chase Field

Feb 2, 2023, 3:43 PM
General view of action as starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The 2023 MLB Draft Combine is making its way to Chase Field in downtown Phoenix during the middle of the season from June 20-25.

This will be the third draft combine for Major League Baseball since its debut in 2021. It was previously hosted at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina in 2021 and Petco Park in San Diego this past year.

The combine has seen exponential growth since debuting in 2021, with almost 250 players in attendance last year — a 46% increase from 2021. This year, more than 300 players are expected to receive an invite.

“Well, it’s super special for us to have some of the top talent in the country coming into Arizona to take part in this combine,” former World Series champion and Arizona Diamondback Luis Gonzalez said to MLB Network on Thursday. “It’s going to be extremely exciting to have all of the top players in the country coming out to showcase their skills and hopefully move up in the draft boards.

“These guys are bigger, they’re stronger, they’re faster,” he added. “Their work ethic is a lot different than what it was back in the day. So, these guys are more prepared. They have a lot more advantages of videos and watching the MLB Network and things like that to get that exposure and be out there. These guys are well prepared when they come in. They’ve been well-trained and ready to go for this combine.”

MLB Network will air the pro-style workouts on June 20 and June 21, which includes batting practice, bullpen sessions, interviews and analysis with the participants.

The combine also provides participants with personal and career growth opportunities, which include interviewing with MLB general managers and scouts, as well as social media branding.

