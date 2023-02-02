Technology distributor and provider Avnet has agreed to a multiyear deal to have its logo featured as a jersey patch on the uniforms of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the parties announced on Thursday.

The company’s “A” logo and name will appear on the sleeves of D-backs players’ jerseys starting in 2023.

The D-backs are the third MLB team to agree on a jersey patch partner since the league opened that possibility in April 2022.

We are proud to announce @Avnet as our first official Jersey Patch Partner! Please join us in welcoming Avnet to the #Dbacks family! We look forward to welcoming your employees at Chase Field and working together to make an even stronger impact in our community. pic.twitter.com/JzZVfzRq2d — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 2, 2023

Avnet, which has headquarters in Arizona, will also partner with the Diamondbacks in community partnerships as part of the deal. Among the priorities is investing in local youth STEM programs, according to a press release.

“We are excited to partner with locally based Avnet primarily because of our aligned values that include a real commitment to our employees and our fans (customers) as well as a dedication to making a difference in the great state of Arizona through our community support and investments,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said in a press release. “For more than a century, Avnet has been a home to good people who show up to make a difference in people’s lives through their products and services and community commitment.

“I look forward to making a larger impact in this state now that we are partnering with one of Arizona’s hidden treasures, Avnet.”

Avnet employs around 1,300 employees in Arizona and 15,000 worldwide. It has customers in 140 countries, according to the press release.

“It was natural for us to partner with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a homegrown team that is as dedicated to Arizona and its communities as we are,” Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher said in the release. “As a global company, we’re dedicated to serving the communities in which our employees live, work and play, and we are excited to support the team’s work on and off the field while collaborating to make a difference in our community.”