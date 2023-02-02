Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks add jersey patch ad featuring tech company Avnet

Feb 2, 2023, 7:40 AM | Updated: 8:34 am
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a jersey logo patch advertisement with Avnet. (Photo courtesy Ar...
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a jersey logo patch advertisement with Avnet. (Photo courtesy Arizona Diamondbacks)
(Photo courtesy Arizona Diamondbacks)
Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Technology distributor and provider Avnet has agreed to a multiyear deal to have its logo featured as a jersey patch on the uniforms of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the parties announced on Thursday.

The company’s “A” logo and name will appear on the sleeves of D-backs players’ jerseys starting in 2023.

The D-backs are the third MLB team to agree on a jersey patch partner since the league opened that possibility in April 2022.

Avnet, which has headquarters in Arizona, will also partner with the Diamondbacks in community partnerships as part of the deal. Among the priorities is investing in local youth STEM programs, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“We are excited to partner with locally based Avnet primarily because of our aligned values that include a real commitment to our employees and our fans (customers) as well as a dedication to making a difference in the great state of Arizona through our community support and investments,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said in a press release. “For more than a century, Avnet has been a home to good people who show up to make a difference in people’s lives through their products and services and community commitment.

“I look forward to making a larger impact in this state now that we are partnering with one of Arizona’s hidden treasures, Avnet.”

Avnet employs around 1,300 employees in Arizona and 15,000 worldwide. It has customers in 140 countries, according to the press release.

“It was natural for us to partner with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a homegrown team that is as dedicated to Arizona and its communities as we are,” Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher said in the release. “As a global company, we’re dedicated to serving the communities in which our employees live, work and play, and we are excited to support the team’s work on and off the field while collaborating to make a difference in our community.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

An overhead view of the Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks as they stand for the national a...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks release 2023 spring training broadcast schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin spring training in 2023 with a Saturday, Feb. 25, split-squad day against the Rockies and A's.
1 day ago
Jandel Gustave #31 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fif...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks reportedly agree with RHP Jandel Gustave on minor-league contract

Right-handed reliever Jandel Gustave has agreed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor-league contract, reports FanSided's Robert Murray.
2 days ago
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives teammates after defeating the Philadelphia...
Alex Weiner

D-backs get 4 prospects on MLB’s top 100 list, headlined by Corbin Carroll

The Diamondbacks were one of two teams with three prospects on the top 15 of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects list for 2023. 
6 days ago
Jeurys Familia of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the tenth inning of a game against the New Yor...
Torrence Dunham

D-backs reportedly sign veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to minor league deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be adding depth to the bullpen with the reported signing of veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor league deal.
8 days ago
Scott Rolen #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares for a ground ball during a baseball game agai...
Associated Press

8-time Gold Glove 3B Scott Rolen elected into baseball Hall of Fame

Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday with five votes to spare above the 75% needed.
9 days ago
Owner Arte Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks off the field prior to a baseball game...
Associated Press

Arizona native Arte Moreno takes Angels off market to continue as owner

Arizona native Arte Moreno took the Angels off the market on Monday after announcing his plan to explore a sale of the team last August.
10 days ago
Diamondbacks add jersey patch ad featuring tech company Avnet