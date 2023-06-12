D-backs’ Corbin Carroll named NL Player of the Week

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was named National League Player of the Week on Monday, the league announced.

And it’s not hard to see why.

Carroll was a machine this past week, racking up 11 hits, eight RBIs, nine runs scored and three stolen bases. He averaged .500 with an OPS of 1.633.

The outfielder also roped three home runs amid the team’s five-game winning streak.

And as always, he did it with speed.

Corbin Carroll: triple to the right-center-field gap. Went home to third in 10.93 seconds — that's his fastest of the season, and the second-fastest of any player this year (Elly de la Cruz, 10.83). pic.twitter.com/MVEm6Vz8rx — James Schapiro (@jschapiro_mlb) June 11, 2023

The first-time weekly winner now joins pitcher Zac Gallen (April 17th) as the only D-backs to win Player of the Week this season.

Carroll also marks the first Diamondbacks position player to take home the honor since Kole Calhoun did it in September 2020.

Carroll’s latest accolade adds to the narrative that he’s a front runner for NL Rookie of the Year in addition to being in the mix to land an All-Star spot.

Earning either honor hasn’t been lost on the outfielder, either, understanding the impact they would have on himself and the organization that drafted him.

“I’ve spent time thinking about both of them. The Rookie of the Year would obviously be something that would bring some value to our organization,” Carroll told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday morning.

“Before the season, that was one of my external goals as well as the All-Star Game. Growing up in Seattle, it would be such an honor to play in my first All-Star Game there.”

#Dbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll joined us today and discussed the possibility of being an All-Star and Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/D7km9SOOag — Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports (@Bickley_Marotta) June 12, 2023

As for the American League Player of the Week, that award belongs to Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson.

The D-backs are back in action Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

