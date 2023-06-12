Close
D-backs’ Corbin Carroll named NL Player of the Week

Jun 12, 2023, 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on April 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was named National League Player of the Week on Monday, the league announced.

And it’s not hard to see why.

Carroll was a machine this past week, racking up 11 hits, eight RBIs, nine runs scored and three stolen bases. He averaged .500 with an OPS of 1.633.

The outfielder also roped three home runs amid the team’s five-game winning streak.

And as always, he did it with speed.

The first-time weekly winner now joins pitcher Zac Gallen (April 17th) as the only D-backs to win Player of the Week this season.

Carroll also marks the first Diamondbacks position player to take home the honor since Kole Calhoun did it in September 2020.

Carroll’s latest accolade adds to the narrative that he’s a front runner for NL Rookie of the Year in addition to being in the mix to land an All-Star spot.

Earning either honor hasn’t been lost on the outfielder, either, understanding the impact they would have on himself and the organization that drafted him.

“I’ve spent time thinking about both of them. The Rookie of the Year would obviously be something that would bring some value to our organization,” Carroll told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday morning.

“Before the season, that was one of my external goals as well as the All-Star Game. Growing up in Seattle, it would be such an honor to play in my first All-Star Game there.”

As for the American League Player of the Week, that award belongs to Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson.

The D-backs are back in action Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

