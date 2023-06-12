The first batch of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game ballots have been counted, revealing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ hot start to the 2023 season has not gone under the radar for baseball fans as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll are both within striking distance for starting roles.

Gurriel, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason, is currently third among outfielders in All-Star Game balloting with 367,348 votes and Carroll is fifth with 232,565 votes.

Carroll was the No. 16 overall pick for the Diamondbacks in the 2019 draft.

The voting results announced Monday mark the first release of totals in the first phase of All-Star Game voting.

Phase 1 ends at 9 a.m. Arizona time on June 22. During this window, fans can vote as many as five times every 24-hour period at MLB.com, all 30 MLB club sites and on the MLB app.

The leading vote-getter in each league will receive an automatic spot in their respective starting lineup. After that, the next top two vote-getters at each position in addition to six outfielders will move onto Phase 2, which begins on June 26.

If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots, according to MLB.

Carroll is leading the Diamondbacks in many statistical categories, including hits (68), home runs (13), stolen bases (19), walks (26), and OPS (.968). Likewise, he is among league leaguers in stolen bases and OPS.

He has commonly been referenced as a potential shoo-in for rookie of the year.

Gurriel leads the Arizona Diamondbacks in RBIs with 39 and is tied with Carroll for the team lead in doubles (17). He is among the team’s statistical leaders in home runs (10), hits (63), and OPS (.895).

Other Diamondbacks also placed significant returns in the early vote results. Gabriel Moreno is currently No. 6 among National League catchers, Ketel Marte is No. 7 among second basemen and Geraldo Perdomo is No. 8 among shortstops.

Pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are also potential representatives of the league for this year’s All-Star team. Pitchers and position-player reserves are chosen through a combination of player ballot selections and choices made by commissioner Robert Manfred’s office.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Follow @AZSports