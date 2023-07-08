D-backs move RHP Jameson to 60-day IL, option OF Lewis

The Arizona Diamondbacks are making a number of moves ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The club selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from Triple-A Reno, transferred right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson to the 60-day injured list with right-elbow inflammation, and optioned outfielder Kyle Lewis to Reno.

The 25-year-old Jameson was only placed on the 15-day IL on Friday.

He pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and a walk in Thursday’s 9-0 loss to the New York Mets. At one point, he was looked at by the trainer, manager Torey Lovullo and pitching coach Brent Strom, but remained in the game.

Manager Torey Lovullo said “the news wasn’t so good” in the morning during his pre-game press conference on Friday.

The 29-year-old Gilbert was sporting a 6-3 record with a 5.67 ERA at Reno. He’s appeared in 21 games and started five. The former Southern Cal southpaw has a 10.83 strikeout-per-nine-inning ratio, with 65 strikeouts in 54 innings.

His last stint with the big club came in 2022 when he was 0-3 in eight games — seven starts — sporting a 5.24 ERA.

The 27-year-old Lewis, who was the team’s designated hitter on Friday, was 2-4 with a pair of singles in Arizona’s 7-3 win. It snapped an 0-10 for the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. He’s hitting .182 with just one homer and a pair of RBI on six hits this year in 33 at bats.

The team’s 40-man roster remains at 40.