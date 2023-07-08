Two of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ highly-touted prospects will be starting the the MLB Futures game on Saturday.

Infielders Jordan Lawlar (Arizona’s No. 1 prospect) and Ryan Bliss (No. 29) got the nod for the National League for the game in Seattle.

Lawlar will be batting second and playing shortstop, while Bliss is batting eighth and playing second base

Presenting your 2023 Sirius XM Futures Game starting lineups! Rosters, pitching order and more: https://t.co/8YndVYSvDY pic.twitter.com/5rXYkgB5Ux — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2023

Lawlar has struggled in 2023, slashing .245/.345/.459 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 65 games with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles after a very productive 2022 campaign.

Despite the recent struggles, the 21-year-old shortstop has shown potential of a multi-tool player. In the last month, Lawlar has flashed his glove defensively, launched some mammoth home runs and shown his speed with stolen bases and an inside the park home run.

He was selected No. 6 overall out of high school in the 2021 MLB Draft and is projected to be on the big league roster in 2024, according to MLB Pipeline.

Bliss also plays middle infield for the Sod Poodles and has had an excellent year for Amarillo.

In 68 games and 293 plate appearances, Bliss has slashed .358/.414/.594 with 12 home runs, 47 RBIs and 30 stolen bags.

Bliss was Arizona’s No. 42 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn in the 2021 Draft, the team’s next pick after Lawlar.

Both Lawlar and Bliss will represent the Valley in the Futures Game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.