Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

Verstappen takes F1 victory at British GP, Norris beats Hamilton for 2nd

Jul 9, 2023, 9:51 AM

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the British Formula One Gra...

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.

Starting on pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris in what he later admitted was a “terrible” start but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Red Bull has won all 10 races this year, 11 in a row including the final race of 2022, matching the record of McLaren with 11 consecutive wins in 1988.

Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid, but instead remained Verstappen’s closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety-car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with seven-time champion Hamilton who had what were in theory faster tires, but held on to second for his and McLaren’s best result since 2021. “It was an amazing fight,” Norris said.

Hamilton had started seventh and credited the crowd for powering him to a 14th career podium finish at his home race. “I didn’t do it, the crowd did,” he said. “I felt the energy, I felt the support. This is the reason we got back up there.”

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell as McLaren’s upgraded car proved far more competitive than even the team had predicted.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was off the podium for the fourth time in five races after starting 15th, with seventh for Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and an impressive eighth for Alexander Albon of Williams.

When Kevin Magnussen broke down with flames coming from the back of his Haas on lap 33 of 52, it gave drivers including Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton the chance to pit under the safety car without losing time. Ferrari was among the losers because Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had just pitted. They finished ninth and 10th respectively.

General News

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning of a...

Associated Press

Trio of Detroit Tigers no-hit Toronto Blue Jays

Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday. It was the ninth no-no in team history.

1 day ago

New Kings uniform...

Tyler Drake

Kings honor past, present with new uniforms

The Sacramento Kings are changing up their look ahead of the 2023-24 season with new Association, Icon and Statement uniforms.

3 days ago

Arizona State forward Robert Mastrosimone...

Arizona Sports

ASU hockey joining National Collegiate Hockey Conference in 2024-25

Arizona State Sun Devils hockey is joining the National Collegiate Hockey Conference beginning in the 2024-25 season.

4 days ago

(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Joey Chestnut defends title at Nathan’s 4th of July hot dog contest

Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

5 days ago

Rickie Fowler...

Associated Press

Rickie Fowler ends championship drought at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, outlasting Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.

7 days ago

Keegan Bradley wins PGA tournament...

Associated Press

Keegan Bradley breaks tournament record to capture Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley takes home $3.6 million from an elevated $20 million purse as the tournament became a designated event on tour this season.

14 days ago

Verstappen takes F1 victory at British GP, Norris beats Hamilton for 2nd