Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Where does OL Paris Johnson fit best?

Jul 17, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Paris Johnson signs rookie contract...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals look a whole lot different than they did this time a year ago.

And with a reset in culture, coaching staff and front office comes a reset in the roster.

Each position group has undergone change this offseason, from quarterback to special teams specialists.

There’s still plenty of time for personnel tweaks between now and training camp next month. But until then, let’s take a deeper dive into how the Cardinals’ roster is currently constructed.

It’s time to wrap up the offense with a look at the trenches.

The Arizona Cardinals’ biggest roster questions: OL

1. Where does Paris Johnson Jr. fit best?

Cardinals Paris Johnson at rookie minicamp

Emphasis on best.

All signs point to Johnson being among the starting five come Week 1. Where he will line up, though, is up for debate.

Having played both as a tackle and guard in college, Johnson brings with him the ability to work out of one of two positions of need along the line for the Cardinals.

So far this offseason, most of his work has come from the outside. That’s not to say a decision has been made, but from the early returns, Johnson is handling everything the team is throwing at him.

That being said, it wouldn’t be surprising if Johnson took snaps at guard during training camp. Much like what Arizona is doing with wide receiver Michael Wilson, who was focused on learning the X in OTAs and minicamps, the Cardinals are going one position at a time when it comes to their versatile athletes.

If Johnson stays at tackle, there’s a gluttony of depth at the position, with returning starter Kelvin Beachum moved to a backup role and Josh Jones and Elijah Wilkinson two other options.

If Johnson moves over to guard, though, both sides of the line would appear much more intact. Humphries and Johnson would command the left side, while guard Will Hernandez and Beachum look after the right side.

Either way, Johnson just wants the chance to make an impact right out the gate.

2. Who takes over at center?

Hjalte Froholdt

RELATED STORIES

The center spot is an intriguing one for the Cardinals.

Thanks to OTAs and minicamp, it appears the competition for the job lies between Hjalte Froholdt, Lecitus Smith and Jon Gaines II.

Of the three, Froholdt has remained in the driver’s seat to secure the role.

Despite being among the many new faces to join the franchise this season, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman quickly became a name brought up regularly by both coaches and players this offseason.

Froholdt also had a pretty good lay-of-the-land before putting pen to paper, having set up home base in Arizona two years ago.

He also has some familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing from their days in Cleveland (2021-22) and has a good idea on what the assistant coach wants the offense to look like.

At this point, it really is his job to lose.

But with injuries a constant in the trenches, it’s never a bad thing to have multiple options waiting in the wing.

The Wild Card

Jon Gaines II

Gaines quickly rose from being an added depth piece to potential starting center not long after his fourth-round selection by the Cardinals this past April.

Much like Johnson, Gaines has gotten glowing reviews from his teammates and coaches, especially when speaking on the lineman’s football intelligence.

And if his role as a center doesn’t pan out, Gaines still has a shot at still cracking the starting lineup as a left guard, something he played in college, or at the very least serving as a reliable depth piece.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray speaks during uniform unveiling...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray: ‘Sky’s the limit’ with new Cardinals regime

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is feeling refreshed with the transformation taking place inside the organization.

4 days ago

Trey McBride during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: How big a step can TE Trey McBride take?

Much like quarterback Kyler Murray, there's no telling when exactly Zach Ertz will make his return to action in 2023.

4 days ago

Kyler Murray during practice...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray sets own goal of Week 1 return in upcoming Cardinals Flight Plan

Kyler Murray isn't shying away from setting goals for the upcoming season despite the unknown surrounding his return from an ACL tear.

4 days ago

Rondale Moore...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Who plays 2nd fiddle to Hollywood Brown?

The Arizona Cardinals know who their No. 1 option is heading into the season. Beyond that, it gets a whole lot murkier.

4 days ago

James Conner and Keaontay Ingram at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Is there enough behind James Conner?

James Conner will get his work for the Arizona Cardinals, but there are questions about the depth behind him in the running backs room.

4 days ago

Clayton Tune...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Does QB Clayton Tune have shot to start?

The Cardinals quarterbacks room features a crop of veterans and a young gun that could very well end up getting more run than we all think.

4 days ago

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Where does OL Paris Johnson fit best?