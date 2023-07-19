Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Which defensive linemen separate from rest of pack?

Jul 19, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 3:55 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals look a whole lot different than they did this time a year ago.

And with a reset in culture, coaching staff and front office comes a reset in the roster.

Each position group has undergone change this offseason, from quarterback to special teams specialists.

There’s still plenty of time for personnel tweaks between now and training camp next month. But until then, let’s take a deeper dive into how the Cardinals’ roster is currently constructed.

After taking a look at the offense, it’s time to dive into the defense beginning with the line.

The Arizona Cardinals’ big roster questions: DL

1. Who separates themselves from the rest of the pack?

Kevin Strong and L.J. Collier

The defensive line is among the position groups with the most questions entering 2023, especially following the departures of Arizona’s top two sack-getters in Zach Allen (6.5) and J.J. Watt (12.5). Outside of a trio of returners, the line (and the coaching staff around it) has been retooled with new faces, young and old. The base defense is even up in the air, though it appears to be trending toward a 4-3 formation.

RELATED STORIES

Three veteran newcomers to watch are Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong and L.J. Collier.

Collier is the most intriguing option of the bunch given his first-round price tag in 2019.

Spending his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Collier has yet to play up to his draft position, recording just three sacks to go along with 40 tackles, six for losses, five passes defensed and 13 QB hits in 45 games played.

Injuries have played a big part in Collier’s career, having missed five games in 2019 and nine this past season. He was also inactive for six games in 2021, though that was largely due to him losing his spot on the roster to former Cardinal Robert Nkemdiche, who left a lot to be desired during his Arizona tenure.

Collier has just one full season of work (2020) through four years, registering three sacks, 22 tackles, four for losses, two passes defensed and seven QB hits in 16 games played. It was by far his best season as a pro.

Watkins on the other hand has the most experience of the bunch, appearing in 69 games (36 starts) across six NFL seasons.

He’s coming off a 12-game effort in 2022, tallying 26 tackles, two for losses, and a forced fumble.

Strong, however, saw the most work a year prior, playing in 16 games (one start).

They all should get a legit shot at earning meaningful reps alongside returners Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter and Rashard Lawrence.

2. Can Rashard Lawrence cure his availability issues?

Rashard Lawrence

Fotu and Ledbetter took a step forward last season. Lawrence, though, was stuck watching from the sideline for most of the year.

In what was yet another injury-riddled campaign for Lawrence in 2022, the lineman appeared in just five games due to hand and calf issues. Since entering the league as a 2020 fourth-rounder, Lawrence has registered no more than 35% of available defensive snaps and has played in 25 total games (13 starts).

Last year was a tough pill to swallow for Lawrence, who had set new career highs in tackles for loss (three) and forced fumbles (one) before the team placed him on injured reserve with the calf issue.

It’s since poured over into this offseason, too, with Lawrence a nonparticipant for organized team activities and minicamp.

Lawrence is very much in the mix to earn starting reps if healthy. Unfortunately for the lineman, that is a hefty if.

The wild Card

Dante Stills at Cardinals rookie minicamp

One name not yet mentioned in this space that could very well be a darkhorse candidate for a meaningful role is 2023 sixth-round draft pick Dante Stills.

The final pick of Arizona’s 2023 draft class, Stills made a name for himself across five seasons at West Virginia. He set a school record in games played (59), ranking No. 1 in career tackles for loss (52.5) and No. 4 in sacks (23.5).

For his efforts, Stills was honored with a pair of All-Big 12 First Team nods (2021-22) in addition to two second-team awards (2019-20).

The biggest factors for the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder revolve around two things: Getting the playbook down pat and bulking up for the NFL workload.

Roles throughout the line are there for the taking. And at 23 years old and with five years of college experience, Stills brings polished game to the table.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Paris Johnson signs rookie contract...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Where does OL Paris Johnson fit best?

Where does rookie first-round pick Paris Johnson line up for the Arizona Cardinals' veteran offensive line group?

16 hours ago

Kyler Murray speaks during uniform unveiling...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray: ‘Sky’s the limit’ with new Cardinals regime

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is feeling refreshed with the transformation taking place inside the organization.

6 days ago

Trey McBride during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: How big a step can TE Trey McBride take?

Much like quarterback Kyler Murray, there's no telling when exactly Zach Ertz will make his return to action in 2023.

6 days ago

Kyler Murray during practice...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray sets own goal of Week 1 return in upcoming Cardinals Flight Plan

Kyler Murray isn't shying away from setting goals for the upcoming season despite the unknown surrounding his return from an ACL tear.

6 days ago

Rondale Moore...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Who plays 2nd fiddle to Hollywood Brown?

The Arizona Cardinals know who their No. 1 option is heading into the season. Beyond that, it gets a whole lot murkier.

6 days ago

James Conner and Keaontay Ingram at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Is there enough behind James Conner?

James Conner will get his work for the Arizona Cardinals, but there are questions about the depth behind him in the running backs room.

16 hours ago

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Which defensive linemen separate from rest of pack?