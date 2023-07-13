Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals training camp tickets available next week

Jul 13, 2023, 8:25 AM

Marco Wilson during training camp...

Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals fans can begin reserving their tickets for training camp starting next week.

Tickets become available to season-ticket holders Monday at 10 a.m. MST through their account management system at www.azcardinals.com/am. Other fans can secure up to four free tickets here, beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday while supplies last.

Both admission and parking are free during training camp, though digital tickets are required for entry. They can be found on the Cardinals mobile app.

Those in attendance will get a good look at Arizona’s new regime led by general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon, in addition to the new batch of rookies and other newcomers to the organization.

Cardinals veterans and rookies are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 25, before the team’s first open practice two days later.

One date to circle on the calendar is the team’s Red & White Practice on Saturday, Aug. 5.

A full look at the open practice schedule for training camp:

Arizona Cardinals 2023 open training camp dates

Thursday, July 27 (1:15-2:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 28 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Saturday, July 29 (1:15-2:45 p.m.) — Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 (1:45-3:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 1 (1:15-2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 3 (1:15-2:45 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5 (1:15-3:15 p.m.) — Red & White Practice

Monday, Aug. 7 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 (1:15-2:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

