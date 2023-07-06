<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If there was ever a slow time for the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL, we’re living in it right now.

Minicamps and organized team activities are all but a memory at this point and training camp is still weeks away from kicking off.

That’s not to say there aren’t things to talk about when it comes to the Cardinals.

Cardinals Corner podcast co-hosts Tyler Drake and Erik Ruby opened up the mailbag in an effort to answer some of those questions gnawing at your brain ahead of training camp.

Let’s get right into:

1. Are the players carrying over from last season comfortable with new management, coaching staff and the new additions player-wise? — Johnny R.

Drake: They seem bought in. Zaven Collins got called out very, very early on with this new regime about bringing food into the meeting rooms. He was made an example of. They told him, “If you’re going to show up here, be ready to go.” He loved it. Dennis Gardeck loves the pressure.

Plan and simple, the culture centers on players being ready to play for the guy next to them. You definitely can see that guys have bought in and they’re really, really ready to hit the ground running. I think that says a lot about the new regime and it also says a lot about what we saw at the end of the old regime.

Ruby: It’s definitely speaking on both regimes and how disconnected almost everybody in this franchise looked last season. You could tell even by watching “Hard Knocks.” Maybe it’s not normal to have multiple storylines revolve around snacks the veterans were eating during film sessions, right?

2. What is more valuable for general manager Monti Ossenfort: draft picks and Kyler Murray or a QB on a rookie deal where you can add proven talent via trade? — Blake M.

Drake: If you’re a playoff team and you need somebody on the cheap to drop in there at QB, adding a rookie signal caller is the move. The Cardinals are not that. Build around what you got if Murray returns to form.

Ruby: If Kyler shows the flashes, which I believe he will, that’s my path as GM. I don’t think he gets back to 100% this season. That is way too much to ask. I say build around him and you keep those draft picks because I like what Ossenfort has been doing.

3. Who do you think is one player that you think will rise up in training camp? — Donnie D.

Drake: My pick is BJ Ojulari. And a big reason for that is the fact that we haven’t really seen him! Once we really get a good idea of what he can bring to the table, he’s going to be one of those guys a lot of people are talking about. I think this guy has the potential to be an early leader, too, which is crazy to say for a rookie.

Ruby: I’m going to go with Trey McBride. You have not heard practically anything about him. His impact last season left a lot to be desired for being the Cardinals’ highest draft pick in 2022. There were glimpses. I think another year in an offense that will utilize him a little better, I have a feeling he’ll be somebody we talk about in training camp.

4. Do you see Trey McBride as a top 5 fantasy tight end in 2023? — Ryan C.

Drake: No. Obviously, we need to see when Zach Ertz comes back. The quarterback situation is still murky, Ertz is still on the team. It’s going to be really tough for him to be a top-5 guy. I think he’s going to take a big step forward, but I think he’s going to be one of those waiver wire/streaming picks every once in a while.

Ruby: My short answer is two letter: No. I don’t see that. I think he gets better but a top-5 fantasy tight end?

5. Although it’s not a do-or-die scenario, is there anybody on the roster who is more under pressure than Kyler Murray this year? — Ryan C.

Drake: Isaiah Simmons. I think for Murray, it’s not so much the pressure of the wins and losses, it’s getting back. That’s the pressure. “When am I going to get back on the field?”

With Simmons, it’s “Where am I going to get paid next? What can I show on the field? And how can I prove these guys wrong?” The Cardinals turned down his fifth-year option. He’s really got to prove to everybody that he can fit in a spot and be successful in that spot.

Ruby: I agree Simmons is No. 1, but No. 2 is real close: Marquise Hollywood Brown. Contract year, you’re the No. 1 on this team. There’s absolutely no denying that and you’re not going to be working with the best stuff behind center just on paper. How do you perform? Do you elevate your teammates and everybody around you? We’ll find out.

