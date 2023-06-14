Close
Michael Wilson feels he’s ‘hit the ground running’ with Cardinals

Jun 14, 2023, 3:30 PM

Michael Wilson...

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson has been among the most talked about Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Whether it be early on at rookie minicamp or as recent as this week’s mandatory minicamp, Wilson has been a topic for discussion.

Regardless of still getting his feet wet in the NFL world, Wilson already looks comfortable and confident in a new offense. It’s a testament to both the wideout’s work ethic and those around him.

“I don’t really think there was much of a learning curve,” Wilson said Wednesday. “I feel like I was able to come in and hit the ground running. I credit that to (passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell) to (offensive coordinator Drew Petzing), (head coach Jonathan Gannon). The wide receivers around me have been nothing but supportive.”

“I think I’ve made the plays that have come my way,” he added. “I’ve shown up consistent in my personality, consistent in my work. Not really doing too much to impress anyone but show up and be consistent and be myself. I think if you do that long enough, you start to earn respect from the guys. I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to do over the past five weeks.”

It’s been a steady and planned-out process for Wilson since arriving to the desert for offseason work.

Early on with projected No. 1 option Hollywood Brown not yet in the building, Wilson operated primarily as the team’s X receiver for the first 3-4 weeks. It’s easy to see why given his track record at Stanford and 6-foot-2 frame.

It was a role he quickly grasped, though not one he would remain in for the entirety of offseason.

Looking to challenge and see where Wilson fits best offensively, the coaching staff has integrated the wide receiver into the Z and F spots the past two weeks.

If he intends to make an impact right way offensively — like many expect him to do — he’s got to be versed in much more than one position on the field.

It’s another box to check in what Wilson — who seems more than ready for the task ahead — is expecting to be a productive break before training camp. His comfortability, confidence and work will be put to the test.

“With four weeks until we come back, I’m just going to grind into that playbook, so that way when training camp starts, I know X, I know F, I know Z, I know what the tight end has, I know what the running back has, I know what the progression is from a quarterback standpoint,” the rookie said.

“Once I can work out the kinks and bolts of that, I think it’ll be really, really good.”

