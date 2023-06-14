<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough has begun helping implement the offense under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

With hopes of having a successful first season, Petzing is putting his best foot forward by not trying to make the roster something that it isn’t. Petzing is going to work with what he has and build the offense from there.

“I think Coach Petzing does a great job of getting guys in positions to succeed and as we kind of develop our identity on offense … what’s going to be the strong suit of our game? We are going to play to that,” Blough said on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke, as mandatory minicamp came to an end Wednesday.

Petzing was hired this offseason by the Cardinals under head coach Jonathan Gannon, who replaced head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Petzing previously worked as the assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings.

“I think the vision and the culture starts from the top and they are establishing exactly what they want,” said Blough, a member of the quarterback room led by the injured Kyler Murray and backup Colt McCoy. “I remember seeing the headlines from when (GM Monti Ossenfort) and JG were hired, there has been accountability — and I know that I feel that every day when I walk into my meeting rooms that I have to be prepared and be ready to execute what my job is and help other guys on the field.”

Kingsbury used an Air Raid style of offense and before he was fired took criticism for not changing his scheme to fit the team’s personnel.

Petzing has a background in the West Coast offense Blough is familiar with and has started by holding everyone accountable. But it also is expected to evolve as the coaches learn the roster.

“I like it. We might be a little heavier run. As an offensive lineman, that’s what you like to hear,” Cardinals guard Will Hernandez told reporters after practice Wednesday.

The changes made are exciting for Blough and Hernandez, knowing that Petzing takes advantage of the personnel groupings that work and can attack the opponents’ defensive schemes that he views as weaknesses.