TEMPE — Rondale Moore doesn’t drink alcohol.

He meal preps.

He doesn’t smoke cigarettes.

He gets the right amount of sleep.

The wide receiver puts a lot of time and energy into being as physically fit as he can be. There should be no question as to where his dedication level is at.

And still, injuries and availability issues continue to follow Moore early on in his career as he’s yet to play a full season due to unexpected issues.

He’s hoping to finally kick that trend in Year 3.

“It is what it is. I work my tail off every day. I do what I’m supposed to do,” he said Thursday. “It’s just been an unfortunate turn of events and I haven’t been able to get it done.

“But at the end of the day, I know that I’ve done everything in my power to be out there. So hopefully that table turns and we get that narrative out the way.”

Moore was quick to make an impression in the desert as a rookie behind highlight-reel catches in training camp before showing those plays weren’t just reserved for offseason work.

His 77-yard touchdown and 114-yard showing in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings proved that.

After 14 weeks of action, though, Moore saw Year 1 cut short thanks to a groin injury that required an injured-reserve stint.

He began 2022 much like he ended 2021, albeit for a different injury.

Thanks to a hamstring injury suffered in practice ahead of Arizona’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moore was relegated to the sideline for the first three games of the season.

He made his return in Week 4, starting in the next seven games before a groin injury in Week 11 knocked him out of commission for the rest of the year.

And you can’t forget about his busted pinky finger that pointed in a direction it shouldn’t.

Now back to full strength — pinky finger and all — Moore is determined to build off what he’s already shown on the football field.

Injuries may be Moore’s biggest opposition, but that hasn’t stopped the wideout from contributing where he can in what had been a crowded wide receivers room led by DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown.

When you can make you’re new head coach do this during first introductions, you know you’re doing something right.

This video of Jonathan Gannon is mesmerizing.pic.twitter.com/CfUQ98WNl4 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) February 18, 2023

In 22 career games, Moore reeled in 95 balls for 849 yards and two touchdowns, with nearly half of his stats coming in an otherwise stagnant offensive approach under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury last season. He also chipped in another 71 yards on 24 carries.

And with new offensive minds at the controls in Drew Petzing and Drew Terrell on top of Hopkins no longer residing on the roster, Moore can further cement his standing as an NFL wide receiver. He has a clear shot at serving as Arizona’s No. 2 option behind Brown with Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch and rookie Michael Wilson also in the mix.

Moore just has to stay on the field.

“Just trying to be mobile and continue to take care of my body and trust what I believe in and stick to the script and if things don’t work out, I know I did everything in my power to make sure it did,” the wideout said.

