Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Rondale Moore looking to kick availability narrative in 2023

Jun 12, 2023, 11:15 AM

Rondale Moore at OTAs...

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore runs through drills during OTAs on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tempe (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Rondale Moore doesn’t drink alcohol.

He meal preps.

He doesn’t smoke cigarettes.

He gets the right amount of sleep.

The wide receiver puts a lot of time and energy into being as physically fit as he can be. There should be no question as to where his dedication level is at.

And still, injuries and availability issues continue to follow Moore early on in his career as he’s yet to play a full season due to unexpected issues.

RELATED STORIES

He’s hoping to finally kick that trend in Year 3.

“It is what it is. I work my tail off every day. I do what I’m supposed to do,” he said Thursday. “It’s just been an unfortunate turn of events and I haven’t been able to get it done.

“But at the end of the day, I know that I’ve done everything in my power to be out there. So hopefully that table turns and we get that narrative out the way.”

Moore was quick to make an impression in the desert as a rookie behind highlight-reel catches in training camp before showing those plays weren’t just reserved for offseason work.

His 77-yard touchdown and 114-yard showing in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings proved that.

After 14 weeks of action, though, Moore saw Year 1 cut short thanks to a groin injury that required an injured-reserve stint.

He began 2022 much like he ended 2021, albeit for a different injury.

Thanks to a hamstring injury suffered in practice ahead of Arizona’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moore was relegated to the sideline for the first three games of the season.

He made his return in Week 4, starting in the next seven games before a groin injury in Week 11 knocked him out of commission for the rest of the year.

And you can’t forget about his busted pinky finger that pointed in a direction it shouldn’t.

Now back to full strength — pinky finger and all — Moore is determined to build off what he’s already shown on the football field.

Injuries may be Moore’s biggest opposition, but that hasn’t stopped the wideout from contributing where he can in what had been a crowded wide receivers room led by DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown.

When you can make you’re new head coach do this during first introductions, you know you’re doing something right.

In 22 career games, Moore reeled in 95 balls for 849 yards and two touchdowns, with nearly half of his stats coming in an otherwise stagnant offensive approach under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury last season. He also chipped in another 71 yards on 24 carries.

And with new offensive minds at the controls in Drew Petzing and Drew Terrell on top of Hopkins no longer residing on the roster, Moore can further cement his standing as an NFL wide receiver. He has a clear shot at serving as Arizona’s No. 2 option behind Brown with Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch and rookie Michael Wilson also in the mix.

Moore just has to stay on the field.

“Just trying to be mobile and continue to take care of my body and trust what I believe in and stick to the script and if things don’t work out, I know I did everything in my power to make sure it did,” the wideout said.

Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals P Nolan Cooney runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB JuJu Hughes runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Myjai Sanders dances during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Cam Thomas runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Report: Budda Baker at Cardinals facility ahead of mandatory minicamp

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is reportedly back at the team's facility ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp.

11 hours ago

Michael Wilson during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson ‘lightyears ahead’ from rookie minicamp

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is among Arizona's rookies that could make an impact right away for the franchise in 2023.

3 days ago

Monti Ossenfort...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Flight Plan pulls back curtain on Monti Ossenfort’s 1st-round dealings

Cardinals Flight Plan dove into the chaos and calls with a behind-the-scenes look of Monti Ossenfort's wild first round of the 2023 draft.

3 days ago

(L-R) D.J. Humphries #74 and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals run onto the field before the...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals OL D.J. Humphries closer with QB Kyler Murray through injury

While D.J. Humphries didn't have to learn how to bounce back from an injury like his, he did learn something new about his starting QB.

4 days ago

Hollywood Brown...

Tyler Drake

Hollywood Brown determined to be ‘the guy’ for Arizona Cardinals

Hollywood Brown's mentality hasn't changed despite the switch in the Cardinals wide receivers room this offseason.

4 days ago

Aaron Brewer...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign LS Aaron Brewer, release Joe Fortunato

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed long snapper Aaron Brewer and released Joe Fortunato on Tuesday, the team announced.

6 days ago

Cardinals’ Rondale Moore looking to kick availability narrative in 2023