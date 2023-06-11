Close
Cardinals WR Michael Wilson ‘lightyears ahead’ from rookie minicamp

Jun 11, 2023, 7:45 AM

Michael Wilson during OTAs...

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson runs through drills during OTAs on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tempe (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — There’s a real opportunity for Arizona Cardinals’ batch of rookies to make an impact right away for the franchise in 2023.

Given the roster overturn and the clean-slate approach the Cardinals have had this offseason, it’s certainly trending that way at a number of positions.

That includes the wide receivers room, where third-rounder Michael Wilson continues to show improvement since his arrival to the desert.

“Michael has come in as a rookie, we said, ‘Hey man … this is what we’re expecting from you. Here’s your role’ and he’s taken to it,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday. “He’s doing a really good job, especially for a rookie.

“I think in any offense it moves a little fast and where we are today, he’s lightyears ahead of when he came in here for rookie minicamp. It’s good to see.”

Wilson’s progression is good news for a Cardinals team with targets up for grabs following the release of No. 1 option DeAndre Hopkins.

Hollywood Brown figures to command most of the attention from the quarterback, but the grouping of Wilson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal should also see an uptick in targets with Hopkins off the roster.

And while the coaching staff continues to tweak the offense and where Wilson lines up, he’s been learning everything he can about playing the X at the highest level. Proving he can nail down the ins and out of one of the most important positions to Gannon’s explosive-play philosophy would go a long way in securing a meaningful role in Year 1.

“From Day 1, he’s been a consummate professional,” passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Friday. “He comes in, he works, he’s very embracing of his role whatever that is. He’s a sharp kid.

“He really enjoys the process. He understands the importance of preparation. He’s done a great job. He has a chance to have tremendous success in this league if he stays on the right track.”

