Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Merrill Kelly trending in right direction from blood clot, set for sim game

Jul 14, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

Merrill Kelly on the mound...

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts to an out of David Peralta #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly was stringing together a solid 2023 campaign before a blood clot in his calf moved him from the active roster to the 15-day injured list on June 25.

But amid D-backs returning to action from the All-Star break, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel for a pitcher critical to the team’s continued success in 2023.

“He’s trending in a very positive direction,” skipper Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday. “He had something that needed attention. He had a little bit of a blood-clotting situation in his calf and we got to make sure that doesn’t return or come back.”

The next step in Kelly’s progression back to full strength is a 75-pitch simulation game in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

For Lovullo and the rest of the organization, it’s a healthy reminder Kelly is getting close to return.

“Everything is trending as far as the health of his shoulder and his legs in a very, very positive direction,” Lovullo added. “Once they check that box tomorrow and make sure he recovers and does everything he’s supposed to do, we’ll address what the next steps are.”

Kelly has been a big piece to Arizona’s puzzle in 2023, posting a 9-4 record with a 3.22 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 16 starts (95 innings pitched). He’s registered 98 strikeouts and 37 walks.

Ace Zac Gallen, who has appeared in three more games than Kelly this season, is the only D-backs starting pitcher with better numbers than his counterpart.

The D-backs are back in action Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is slated for 4:07 p.m. Hear the game live on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Daulton Varsho...

Alex Weiner

D-backs set to face Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho for 1st time after trade

The D-backs’ first series out of the All-Star break is in Toronto, a good spot to look back on the Daulton Varsho trade’s output thus far. 

19 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll...

Delaney Penn

ESPN’s Doolittle picks Corbin Carroll as Diamondbacks’ 1st-half MVP

ESPN reporter Bradford Doolittle predicts names Corbin Carroll as the D-backs' first-half MVP after his performance in the 2023 season.

19 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks release 2024 schedule, open season vs. Rockies

The D-backs will open up 2024 at home against the Colorado Rockies before welcoming the New York Yankees to town.

2 days ago

Tyler Gilbert throws a pitch...

Arizona Sports

D-backs reinstate LHP Tyler Gilbert from paternity list, option Vargas to Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the paternity list on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker warms up barefoot on the field before a baseball game betwee...

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker among those staying grounded

For nearly a decade, Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker has counted on this time before each game to connect his mind and body.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks All-Star...

Associated Press

National League snaps 9-game losing streak at MLB All-Star Game

Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game.

4 days ago

D-backs’ Merrill Kelly trending in right direction from blood clot, set for sim game