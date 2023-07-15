Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-Backs’ Carroll third in first-half MVP race by MLB.com

Jul 15, 2023, 10:14 AM

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the tenth inning for a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on July 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The honors continue to be heaped on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ star rookie.

MLB.com named Corbin Carroll in its Top 5 Most Valuable Player vote for the National League for the first half on Thursday. Third, to be exact.

The 22-year-old outfielder led the resurgent Diamondbacks into a virtual tie for first place with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the All-Star break.

David Adler, the author of the MLB.com article, cites Carroll’s power-speed combo as his reason for surging so high in the MVP vote.

In the first half, Carroll had 18 home runs and 26 stolen bases to go along with his .289 batting average and .915 OPS.

In an interesting note, the two players who finished ahead of Carroll in the vote — Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts — started along side him in the NL outfield in the All-Star Game in Seattle.

The poll, which is voted on by 47 MLB.com reporters and analysts, resulted in two unanimous MVPs. Here’s the top five in each league:

National League

  1. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves (47 first-place votes)
  2. Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Corbin Carroll, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
  4. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. Luis Arraez, 2B, Miami Marlins

American League

  1. Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH, Los Angeles Angels (47 first-place votes)
  2. Luis Robert Jr., OF, Chicago White Sox
  3. Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
  4. Yandy Diaz, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays
  5. Adolis Garcia, OF, Texas Rangers

