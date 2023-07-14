Close
ESPN’s Doolittle picks Corbin Carroll as Diamondbacks’ 1st-half MVP

Jul 13, 2023, 10:28 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on April 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll will be joined by three Arizona Diamondbacks teammates when he starts in left field during the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

But which one of them deserves recognition as the most important to the D-backs so far in 2023?

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle selected Carroll as the D-backs’ first-half MVP for his performance so far this season.

Doolittle put together a list of possible MVPs based on power ratings used as the basis for 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season. Arizona ranked six in his rankings, and Carroll is a big reason for the D-backs’ surge.

Sim wins: 89.7 (change: +1.7)
Probabilities: 30% (division), 85% (playoffs), 4% (title)

Carroll will need a massive second half to remain in the MVP chase if Acuna keeps his current pace. But barring an injury or a collapse, Carroll is a shoo-in for NL Rookie of the Year. Carroll is a freshman with an aggressive approach at the plate, so some ebbs and flows can be expected. Indeed, he has struggled over the past couple of weeks. Still, the great thing about Carroll is that he contributes at a high level in so many ways that he can help the front-running Diamondbacks win even when the hits aren’t falling.”

The D-backs selected Carroll in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, and he’s rapidly improved to become an MLB All-Star.

Carroll was offered a long-term contract extension of eight years for $111 million ahead of his first full season with the major league team.

Carroll is batting .289 with 18 home runs. He recently missed three starts due to a shoulder injury but upon his return on the Fourth of July, hit a home run and added a walk-off hit over the weekend.

He has a .366 on-base percentage and 48 runs driven in for the 52-39 D-backs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

