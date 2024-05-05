Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondback bats come alive after stretch of poor offensive showings

May 5, 2024, 3:56 PM

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the game at Chase Field. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks finally turned the bats on in Sunday’s 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

In the first four innings, the D-backs put up as many runs as the team had in its last five games combined, building a 10-4 lead.

However, the bats cooled down after the 5th inning as Arizona only added one run to their total.

RELATED STORIES

Jake McCarthy led the way for the Diamondbacks, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Christian Walker went 2-for-3 with his own pair of RBIs. Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson each hit a home run.

Corbin Carroll was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. It was the fifth game in the last six that Carroll has hit safely after he started the season with a .183 batting average over his first 27 games.

The D-backs have struggled to put up big run totals in the nine prior contests. April 23 against the St. Louis Cardinals was the last time Arizona scored more than four runs, beating the Cardinals 14-1.

Arizona went 2-7 over the nine games since the big win in St. Louis.

While the Diamondbacks were able to run up the score in Sunday’s win, San Diego still had 11 hits to Arizona’s 13. The D-backs are still working through pitching inconsistencies and a slow-healing rotation.

Sunday’s big bats saved the D-backs from getting swept at home by the Padres. Arizona will head to Cincinnati to kick off a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Joc Pederson...

Alex Weiner

‘Mad’ Diamondbacks aim to build off hitting outburst from win over Padres

Every few days this season it seems the Arizona Diamondbacks muster a dominant offensive outburst to blowout an opponent. 

43 minutes ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Lovullo gives encouraging updates on Rodriguez, Sewald

Veteran pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Paul Sewald were in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse Sunday, and Torey Lovullo gave encouraging updates. 

5 hours ago

Ryne Nelson...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks activate RHP Ryne Nelson off injured list, option LHP Brandon Hughes to Reno

The Diamondbacks activated pitcher Ryne Nelson off the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's ballgame against the Padres. 

8 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks crushed by Padres in nightmarish stretch: ‘We’re pretty frustrated’

Brandon Pfaadt battled, but it was otherwise a tough night at the ballpark for the Diamondbacks in a lopsided loss to the Padres.

21 hours ago

Deyvison De Los Santos...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks prospect Deyvison De Los Santos showing improvement after MLB chance

Diamondbacks prospect Deyvison De Los Santos is on a tear after returning to the organization from the Guardians.

24 hours ago

Catcher Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno continues improving at throwing runners out

Gabriel Moreno had a breakout defensive season for the Diamondbacks last year, and he continues to improve his strengths.

1 day ago

Diamondback bats come alive after stretch of poor offensive showings