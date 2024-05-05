The Arizona Diamondbacks finally turned the bats on in Sunday’s 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

In the first four innings, the D-backs put up as many runs as the team had in its last five games combined, building a 10-4 lead.

However, the bats cooled down after the 5th inning as Arizona only added one run to their total.

Jake McCarthy led the way for the Diamondbacks, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Christian Walker went 2-for-3 with his own pair of RBIs. Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson each hit a home run.

Ketel Marte blasts a 2-run shot in the first inning. Monday was the last time Arizona scored in the first inning.

Corbin Carroll was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. It was the fifth game in the last six that Carroll has hit safely after he started the season with a .183 batting average over his first 27 games.

The D-backs have struggled to put up big run totals in the nine prior contests. April 23 against the St. Louis Cardinals was the last time Arizona scored more than four runs, beating the Cardinals 14-1.

Arizona went 2-7 over the nine games since the big win in St. Louis.

While the Diamondbacks were able to run up the score in Sunday’s win, San Diego still had 11 hits to Arizona’s 13. The D-backs are still working through pitching inconsistencies and a slow-healing rotation.

Sunday’s big bats saved the D-backs from getting swept at home by the Padres. Arizona will head to Cincinnati to kick off a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday.

