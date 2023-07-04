Close
Corbin Carroll returns to the Diamondbacks starting lineup after 3 games

Jul 4, 2023, 12:29 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

PHOENIX– After recovering from right shoulder soreness, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is back in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets in Chase Field.

Carroll experienced discomfort in his right shoulder during an at-bat in the third inning and was later removed from the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. He did not start in any of the three games in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels but received an at-bat as a pinch hitter on Sunday.

“Corbin is back in the lineup, I had some decisions to make at the back end of the Anaheim series,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday.

“I think we dodged a bullet by him speaking up, if there was something that was going to become more serious he did a good job and he’s in a good spot right now.”

Carroll wanted to play but Lovullo made him follow the system that includes having a day off, a work day and then availability for the game. Feeling much better, Carroll will be a player to watch this series against the Mets.

