D-backs All-Star Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Month

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll racked up yet another accolade on Monday as he was named the NL Rookie of the Month for June.

Carroll batted .291 on the month with eight homers, 22 RBIs, seven doubles, 25 runs scored and eight steals.

He had eight multi-hit games in the month, including a four-hit outburst on June 7 against the Nationals where he scored three runs, drove in two RBIs, blasted a home run and stole a base.

It was a banner month for Carroll who was selected as a starter to the NL All-Star team. He became the first D-backs rookie to make the starting lineup of an All-Star team since Wade Miley in 2012.

The game will take place in his hometown of Seattle on June 11.

Carroll is the fifth D-backs player to win the NL Rookie of the Month Award and the first since Chris Owings in 2014.

Carroll is the odds on favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award and trails only Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts in the leaderboard for NL MVP.

Acuna Jr. won the NL Player of the Month for June while Blake Snell was named Pitcher of the Month and Craig Kimbrel won Reliever of the Month.

Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles won the AL Rookie of the Month while Shohei Ohtani won AL Player of the Month. James Paxton won Pitcher of the Month and Felix Bautista won Reliever of the Month.

The month for Carroll didn’t end exactly as he wanted. He exited Thursday’s game with shoulder soreness but appeared back on the field on Sunday with a hitless at bat against the Los Angeles Angels.

The D-backs have six more games, three against the New York Mets and three against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the All-Star break.

First pitch between the D-backs and Mets on Tuesday is at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

