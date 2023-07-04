Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs All-Star Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Month

Jul 4, 2023, 9:40 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks mob Corbin Carroll, middle, after he drove in two runs with a single against t...

Arizona Diamondbacks mob Corbin Carroll, middle, after he drove in two runs with a single against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Phoenix. Arizona won 5-4. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll racked up yet another accolade on Monday as he was named the NL Rookie of the Month for June.

Carroll batted .291 on the month with eight homers, 22 RBIs, seven doubles, 25 runs scored and eight steals.

He had eight multi-hit games in the month, including a four-hit outburst on June 7 against the Nationals where he scored three runs, drove in two RBIs, blasted a home run and stole a base.

It was a banner month for Carroll who was selected as a starter to the NL All-Star team. He became the first D-backs rookie to make the starting lineup of an All-Star team since Wade Miley in 2012.

The game will take place in his hometown of Seattle on June 11.

RELATED STORIES

Carroll is the fifth D-backs player to win the NL Rookie of the Month Award and the first since Chris Owings in 2014.

Carroll is the odds on favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award and trails only Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts in the leaderboard for NL MVP.

Acuna Jr. won the NL Player of the Month for June while Blake Snell was named Pitcher of the Month and Craig Kimbrel won Reliever of the Month.

Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles won the AL Rookie of the Month while Shohei Ohtani won AL Player of the Month. James Paxton won Pitcher of the Month and Felix Bautista won Reliever of the Month.

The month for Carroll didn’t end exactly as he wanted. He exited Thursday’s game with shoulder soreness but appeared back on the field on Sunday with a hitless at bat against the Los Angeles Angels.

The D-backs have six more games, three against the New York Mets and three against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the All-Star break.

First pitch between the D-backs and Mets on Tuesday is at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a ...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ 3-5 pitchers strut stuff in recent outings as deadline looms

If the D-backs were to add a pitcher at the trade deadline, which current starter would most likely lose his role?

10 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks with starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 in...

Stephen Gugliociello

Dodgers’ ace’s injury opens door for Gallen to start All-Star Game

One of the best pitchers in the NL is headed to the IL with the All-Star break looming, giving the D-Backs ace a chance to start the game.

1 day ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

The road to D-backs ace Zac Gallen’s 1st All-Star selection

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen has finally made his first All-Star team after several strong seasons in MLB.

1 day ago

(Arizona Diamondbacks 4th of July food photo)...

Wills Rice

D-backs unveil 4th of July festivities with giveaways, special food items

The D-backs released their 4th of July T-shirt giveaway, the yard games and food items for their game against the Mets on Tuesday.

2 days ago

David Fletcher...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks burnt by early home runs in loss to Angels

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen settled in after allowing a pair of home runs early in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

2 days ago

D-backs All-Star Corbin Carroll named NL Rookie of the Month