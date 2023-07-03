Close
D-backs unveil 4th of July festivities with giveaways, special food items

Jul 3, 2023, 7:30 AM

(D-backs Photo) (New Era Photo) (D-backs Photo) (Chase Field Twitter photo) (Chase Field Twitter photo) (Chase Field Twitter photo)

The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their Fourth of July T-shirt giveaway, the yard games and food items for their matchup with the New York Mets on Tuesday.

The game starts at 1:10 p.m. and the first 15,000 fans will receive a “Patriotic Tee” that reads “USA” with a Diamondbacks’ logo as the “A.”

Additionally, a pregame hot dog eating contest will occur with games such as cornhole, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four and more at Chase Field.

For kids at The Sandlot, there will be face painters, a coloring station and a patriotic sign-making station.

The food items will include a Firecracker Dog (a footlong, bacon wrapped hot dog, featuring queso bravo, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, sour cream, cotija and green onions), Apple Pie Nachos (cinnamon sugar flour tortilla chips, vanilla frozen yogurt, warm apple pie filling, whipped cream and bourbon caramel sauce) and Bomb Pop cocktails (a red, white and blue cocktail featuring vodka, sweet and sour, blue curacao, grenadine and lemon-lime soda).

The team will also have another “VS. Dog” for the series called the Mets Dog (100% all-beef, footlong hot dog with red onion relish, kraut and yellow mustard).

But, the fun does not stop there for fans.

Pepsi, with help from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Consulting (a business unit of The Culinary Institute of America), has unveiled Pepsi Colachup, the world’s first Pepsi-infused condiment.

On Tuesday, Pepsi is partnering with the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Diamondbacks and New York Yankees for exclusive in-stadium sampling. Hot dog enthusiasts who want to be the first to try Pepsi Colachup can look for the sampling carts at section 130 and 131 at Chase Field.

On the field, the D-backs will wear dark blue hats with the stars and stripes inside the “A” on the front. “USA” is stitched on the side under “Arizona.”

Other festivities include 13-year veteran with the Chandler Police Department Tyler Service singing the National Anthem, as well as Colonel Aaron Weedman, a fighter pilot who recently assumed command of the 924th Fighter Group at Davis Montham Air Force Base, throwing out the first pitch.

Tuesday’s D-backs-Mets game will be carried on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com

