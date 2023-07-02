Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks burnt by early home runs in loss to Angels

Jul 2, 2023, 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

David Fletcher...

David Fletcher #22 of the Los Angeles Angels makes the out against Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 02, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks fell short of sweeping the Los Angeles Angels this weekend in Anaheim after dropping Sunday’s series finale, 5-2.

D-backs (50-35) starter Zac Gallen — named an NL All-Star during Sunday’s game — settled in after a rocky first two innings in which the Angels took a 4-2 lead.

He struck out six batters through two frames but allowed four runs on two homers. Mike Trout took him deep off a cutter in the first, and Mickey Moniak hit a three-run shot off a knuckle curveball with two outs in the second.

From there, Gallen allowed one hit through the seventh inning, tying a season-high 12 strikeouts. He retired 14 batters in a row at a point to keep the D-backs in the game.

Gallen’s fastball was up to 94.3 mph, and he leaned on it to get 12 swings and misses with only seven balls in play.

RELATED STORIES

The righty similarly found a groove in his last start on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, as he allowed four runs in the second inning but none for the next four frames.

The problem for Arizonan Sunday was Angels starter Reid Detmers had it going with six innings of two-run ball and nine punch outs.

Detmers allowed a two-run shot to Carson Kelly, the veteran catcher’s first of the year, but that was it.

It is the fifth straight game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He’s the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73.

The D-backs only picked up five hits on Sunday, as the top of the order struggled to get anything started. Ketel Marte, Kyle Lewis and Christian Walker combined to go 0-for-12 with six strikeouts.

Southpaws gave the D-backs trouble the past two days, as Angels LHP Tyler Anderson threw five scoreless innings on Saturday.

The Angels added insurance with a Shohei Ohtani solo home run 454 feet in the eighth inning. The blast off Kyle Nelson was Ohtani’s sixth homer during the Halos’ seven-game homestand.

D-backs All-Star starter Corbin Carroll was not in the lineup for the third straight game (shoulder soreness) but came up as a pinch hitter in the ninth. He grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Arizona won the first two games of the series 6-2 and 3-1, respectively.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also lost on Sunday, so Arizona’s lead over their division foes remained at three games.

All-Stars

Gallen was not the only D-backs All-Star announced on Sunday, as OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also made the team. They will join Carroll in Seattle on July 11, as the rookie grabbed a starting spot for the NL.

All three players are first-time All-Stars.

Up next

The D-backs have Monday off before returning to Chase Field Tuesday on the Fourth of July.

Arizona will host the New York Mets for a three-game series.

First pitch on Tuesday is at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Zac Gallen, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. named to MLB All-Star Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen has been named to the NL All-Star team for the first time in his big league career. 

19 hours ago

Marcus Stroman...

Arizona Sports

Ain’t No Fang: Diamondbacks trade deadline ideas, Part 2

Marcus Stroman? Jordan Hicks? Here are more Arizona Diamondbacks trade ideas from the Ain't No Fang podcast crew.

19 hours ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

Ryne Nelson’s road success continues, D-backs earn series win vs. Angels

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson threw another gem with 7.1 innings, one earned run and six strikeouts against the Angels.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Associated Press

Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo among those to receive most from $50 million pre-arb bonus pool

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is on track to receive the second most funds from the MLB's $50 million bonus pool.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks Nabil Crismatt...

Wills Rice

D-backs sign RHP Nabil Crismatt to minor league contract

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed RHP Nabil Crismatt to a minor league contract on Thursday and assigned him to Triple-A Reno.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks infield...

Alex Weiner

D-backs have 4 starting pitchers after optioning Pfaadt, so what now?

The D-backs have four starting pitchers in the rotation after Brandon Pfaadt was optioned, plus Torey Lovullo's latest notes on Pavin Smith.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks burnt by early home runs in loss to Angels