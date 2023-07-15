Close
Steph Curry makes hole-in-1, leads field at American Century celebrity golf tourney

Jul 15, 2023, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm

Stephen Curry watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during a practice round at American Century Championship golf tournament Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Stateline, Nev. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry, from way downtown!

The Golden State Warriors star Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par 3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

“That was my second one ever,” Curry told an NBC/Peacock TV reporter, still panting from his celebration. “I’m locked in right now but to do it on this hole is unbelievable, wow … I’ll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for good reason though.”

Curry was leading the field after finishing his second round in the American Century Championship, which is packed with a star-studded field including the NHL’s Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, former Cowboys QB Tony Romo and former NBA star and sports analyst Charles Barkley.

The 54-hole tournament uses a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse. An ace or double eagle counts for eight points.

Curry heads into the final round Sunday with 50 points, trailed by Pavelski and former pro tennis player Mardy Fish, who are tied at 47.

Romo, the defending champion, is tied for 12th (32 points) with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and former MLB player and sports analyst Kevin Millar.

