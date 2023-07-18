Close
Diamondbacks place Chafin on paternity list, recall Frias

Jul 18, 2023, 12:37 PM

Andrew Chafin #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth i...

Andrew Chafin #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY


The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin on the paternity list and recalled right-handed reliever Luis Frias, the club announced on Tuesday.

Chafin has been one of manager Torey Lovullo’s most trusted pieces in the bullpen, tying for third among relievers in games played on the team with 40. In Chafin’s 32.1 innings, he’s allowed 27 hits, 15 walks and 11 earned runs. His 3.06 ERA is third best among the current bullpen arms while his 1.30 ERA is fifth best.

Frias has spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Reno but does have five appearances for Arizona. In those 6.2 innings pitched, he gave up eight earned runs.

With the Aces, Frias has pitched in 23 contests for a 3.62 ERA. This is the third time he’s been called up this season.

The move comes prior to the start of a three-game series Tuesday evening in Atlanta against the National League-leading Braves.

First pitch is at 4:20 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

