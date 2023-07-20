Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs GM Mike Hazen explains how next 2 weeks will impact MLB trade deadline

Jul 20, 2023, 7:16 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen joins The Doug & Wolf Show for an interview on ...

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen joins The Doug & Wolf Show for an interview on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station on Feb. 14, 2019. (Arizona Sports/Matt Layman)

(Arizona Sports/Matt Layman)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

With 11 games left before the 2023 trade deadline, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen emphasized the importance of the results to come.

The D-backs entered Thursday in the thick of the division and wild card races, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 1.5 games after a pair of wins over the Atlanta Braves.

The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching, but the next slate of games will determine the league’s trade activity.

“It’s going to have some effect, it always does. We need to keep playing well. We need to go out and win games that we have the ability to win and create more separation for us,” Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf and Luke on Wednesday. “We have good players in our minor league system, I believe, that there is going to be players that teams will be interested in that are playing well right now. That’s a good sign for us.”

RELATED STORIES

Hazen once again expressed a need to address the pitching while noting some in-house help coming for the offense.

“I’m hoping (third baseman) Josh Rojas will be back at some point in the second half. Getting him back to where he was in April will be a boost to our team. Getting our position players back to our approach that they have had while we had one of the best offenses in baseball in the first half of the season should hopefully put us in a decent spot,” Hazen said.

The GM also pointed to the youth of the club and that monitoring players who have not been active for a 162-game season before.

Somewhat relatedly, phenom Corbin Carroll’s shoulder injury that popped up just before the All-Star break does not worry Hazen, but Carroll too has not played more than even 100 games in a pro season.

“This is going to be some of the most baseball guys like Corbin have played. The major league season is longer than the minor league season,” Hazen said. “He obviously never got an All-Star break. Those are things we are going to have to monitor in the second half here.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Kevin Ginkel...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Kevin Ginkel walks back, stares down Ronald Acuna Jr. in learning moment

Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel turned his attention to Ronald Acuna Jr. on the bath paths during his save opportunity vs. Atlanta.

1 day ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Ryne Nelson quiets daunting Braves offense in series-clinching win

D-backs rookie starter Ryne Nelson provided seven stellar innings to continue his success on the road in a win over the Braves.

1 day ago

Bally Sports...

Associated Press

MLB following Padres playbook with Diamondbacks TV broadcast takeover

Major League Baseball's takeover of Padres broadcasts involved months of planning, a playbook MLB is following with Diamondbacks' telecasts

1 day ago

Dominic Canzone...

Delaney Penn

Dominic Canzone’s long-awaited 1st MLB hit helped D-backs secure a crucial victory

Dominic Canzone collected his 1st MLB hit for the D-backs after going four games without one, helping seal a win over the Braves.

1 day ago

Zach Davies...

Kevin Zimmerman

Diamondbacks place starter Zach Davies on IL, recall reliever Joe Mantiply

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled reliever Joe Mantiply from Triple-A Reno and placed starter Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list.

1 day ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Braves shootout contributes to rare feat in MLB

Tuesday featured four MLB games in which both teams scored at least 10 runs, including the Diamondbacks' 16-13 win over the Braves.

1 day ago

D-backs GM Mike Hazen explains how next 2 weeks will impact MLB trade deadline