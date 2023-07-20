Dominic Canzone hit his first major league home run Thursday in Atlanta, but the Arizona Diamondbacks couldn’t overcome the Atlanta Braves’ more potent power surge in a 7-5 loss.

So far, Canzone has only had two hits as a big leaguer, but he is surely making them count.

Dominic Canzone – Arizona Diamondbacks (1)

pic.twitter.com/TJ8eQ4HbyD — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 20, 2023

In less than 12 hours, he has accrued four RBIs after starting his time at the MLB level 0-for-6 over four games.

His first home run Thursday morning gave the D-backs the lead with a three-run shot into the right-field bleachers.

One batter later, Emmanuel Rivera hot a solo shot to give the D-backs a 4-1 lead.

After a two-run home run by Braves first baseman Matt Olson in the bottom of the seventh inning cut the Diamondbacks’ lead to 4-3, Corbin Carroll smacked a long home run.

Unfortunately for the D-backs, Atlanta’s Austin Riley hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 8th inning. The Braves’ Matt Olson followed with a solo home run. Every run scored in the Thursday matchup were via the long ball.

He kicked off his power surge Tuesday night in Atlanta when he tied the game at 13 in the top of the 8th inning.

First MLB hit comes in the clutch for Dominic Canzone #Dbacks pic.twitter.com/Kxq5xJQFbD — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) July 19, 2023

“There’s never been a time really in the minor leagues where I’ve got any type of chills, but I definitely got the chills the last couple of days,” Canzone told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday.

Follow @AZSports