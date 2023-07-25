The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos kick returner and wide receiver Kaden Davis, his agent told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on Tuesday.

The agreement comes on the same day Cardinals rookies and veterans are reporting for training camp.

Davis, who entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Broncos in 2022, did not appear in a game with Denver.

He did, however, spend last season with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

In five games played in 2023, Davis recorded eight catches (13 targets) for 83 yards. He also returned 12 kicks for 311 yards, averaging nearly 26 yards per return, and four punts for 22 yards.

Davis joins the likes of Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore and Michael Wilson as perspective return men ahead of Cardinals training camp kicking off Wednesday.

Dortch appears to be the lead man for the job given his familiarity in the role and the expectation Moore and Wilson will be utilized more offensively.

Dortch is coming off a career year both as a wide receiver and return specialist. While he finished the season third on the team in receiving yards with 467, Dortch also served as the team’s primary punt returner behind 26 attempts for 172 yards.

He trailed only Pharoh Cooper (12 for 288 yards), who is currently a free agent, in kick returns with 11 for 218.

