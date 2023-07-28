GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals have a decision to make when it comes to their quarterback situation.

With Kyler Murray’s timetable for return murky at best, Colt McCoy is Arizona’s likely first option to start the season.

That’s not to say, however, that rookie Clayton Tune couldn’t find his way into a starting role at some point or another in a year where wins could be scarce.

It’s still very early into training camp, but Tune is already seeing valuable reps directly behind McCoy with the second team offense.

And for the most part, he looked pretty sharp.

During one of the first 11-on-11 sessions of the afternoon, the rookie completed all four of his passes from intermediate to long range, including a beautiful ball to wide receiver Zach Pascal.

Rookie QB Clayton Tune looked good working with the 2s during Day 2 of #AZCardinals training camp. Had a few good balls, including this one to WR Zach Pascal. pic.twitter.com/jlUzFSkZou — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 27, 2023

Tune was nearly perfect outside of a delay of game penalty midway through the session.

It’s clear the Cardinals see something in the 2023 fifth-rounder. He should be in line for a ton of reps throughout camp.

Pascal showed out

Speaking of Pascal, the big target was a bright spot throughout Day 2 with a few big catches, one of which was contested over linebacker-turned-safety Isaiah Simmons.

Still rocking on the right

For much of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. called the right tackle home.

Two days into training camp and it’s much of the same.

And from the buzz in the OL room, he’s playing up to that No. 6 overall pick price tag.

But while Johnson seems to be fixed to tackle, he also brings the versatility to move inside to left guard, another position up for grabs along the line.

For now, it’s all about dialing things in on the outside while staying versed on the happenings along the interior.

“Right now at right tackle, I want to focus on being the best version of myself right here and doing that, I also have to know what my guard is going to do,” Johnson said. “It’s really nice to know what he can and can’t give you on a play, so that way just knowing the nuance of the game kind of helps me be in the right position at the right time.

“I’m learning about myself and also what my partner has on the line. It gives me the flexibility to flip that same knowledge to left tackle and left guard.”

Joining Johnson on the first team were D.J. Humphries, Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt and Will Hernandez.

Backing the first team up were tackles Josh Jones and Kelvin Beachum, guards Dennis Daley and Marquis Hayes and center Jon Gaines II.

The deep end

Simmons’ transition to a full-time defensive back continues on.

Day 2 saw Simmons play deep safety alongside the duo of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Three-safety sets could be much more of a common occurrence for this Cardinals squad, just like it was for the Philadelphia Eagles when head coach Jonathan Gannon was calling the shots as defensive coordinator.

12-personnel galore!

Remember all that talk about the Cardinals making a concerted effort to run the rock?

It was even more evident Thursday with 12-personnel leading most of the offensive formations.

Noah Togiai served as a fullback in some instances before getting out into space.

Togiai also had a nice catch during 11-on-11s. Trey McBride, who worked mainly with the first team, also flashed after slipping on a route earlier in practice.

Colt McCoy ➡️ Trey McBride pic.twitter.com/j21x6SkHyB — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 27, 2023

