PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-handed starting pitcher Tommy Henry on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Saturday.

The D-backs also reinstated right-handed relief pitcher Cole Sulser from the 60-day injured list (strained right shoulder). The 40-man roster is back to 40 players.

Henry joins starter Zach Davies on the IL, and the D-backs are down to four healthy starting pitchers with Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt. Kelly had just returned after a month on the shelf Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals (blood clot).

Henry pitched six innings Friday night’s 5-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners. He allowed four runs in the first inning before tossing five shutout frames.

After the outing, manager Torey Lovullo was notified that Henry’s elbow was bothering him, and the lefty had imaging done the following day.

“We’re not sure what the timeline is,” Lovullo said. “There’s no no surgery, nothing like that. He just needs needs his rest, probably for about a seven-day period of time.

“We’re hopeful he can begin a routine or process to get back on the field at that point time. That’s what’s been explained to me, there’s no firm timeline on when he’ll start or when he’ll be back on the field.”

Lovullo said he’s hopeful the D-backs will get Henry back in August.

Henry has been in the rotation since getting recalled from Triple-A Reno on April 24, owning a 3.86 ERA in 15 appearances since the start of May. The D-backs are 10-7 this year in games he’s pitched.

“I think anytime one of your five starters goes down and the way Tommy has been throwing the ball and he’s keeping us in ballgames, that’s a concern,” Lovullo said. “It’s time for somebody to step up and get an opportunity.”

The D-backs do not have a day off until Aug. 7, limiting their options to reset the rotation. Lovullo said the organization is leaning toward calling up a starting pitcher to replace Henry’s spot as opposed to using another bullpen game.

Tuesday’s trade deadline looms, and the D-backs were already in the market for pitching help in the bullpen and starting rotation.

Sulser, meanwhile, returns after starting the year in the majors. He landed on the 15-day IL on April 7 and was moved to the 60-day IL on April 9.

He was sent on a rehab assignment last week to Reno.

“Some reverse splits, so he’s able to get lefties and righties out, commands the baseball, a little experience, he’s got mound presence, the ability to execute pitches and follow a game plan,” Lovullo said. “That’s what I remember about him. That’s what he was doing in Reno for his rehab starts.”

Sulser pitched 4.1 innings for the D-backs at the start of the year.

What is going on with Zach Davies?

Davies has been on the 15-day IL with lower back inflammation since July 19.

Lovullo said he is close to throwing again, but there is no timeline for his return.

“Zach Davies is going to start to pick up baseball and begin some throwing activities,” Lovullo said. “He’s starting to feel a little bit better. He’s getting out of just the treatment room and he’s gonna start to pick up a baseball and start to push forward.”

Follow @alexjweiner