ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Report: Diamondbacks ‘open to discussing’ trading an outfielder

Jul 31, 2023, 3:55 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen speaks to reporters the day before spring training ...

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen speaks to reporters the day before spring training starts at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 16, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jake Anderson)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jake Anderson)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline, the Arizona Diamondbacks “have been open to discussing their outfield surplus in trade talks,” according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Arizona, positioned to be amongst the most competitive buyers on the trade market coming into the month, is 7-16 in July and now a game back of the last NL Wild Card spot. The D-backs are reportedly finalizing a trade for reliever Paul Sewald.

The D-backs made a trade last offseason to address that surplus, sending out young outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

That move opened up more playing time for the likes of rookie sensation Corbin Carroll, who made his MLB debut late last season. In addition, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas were vying for more reps.

In the system, 2022 second overall pick Druw Jones projects as an everyday player a few years out while the likes of Jorge Barrosa and Wilderd Patino are ranked 12th and 13th, respectively, by MLB Pipeline among D-backs prospects. Barrosa is in Triple-A while Patino is in Single-A Plus. Dominic Fletcher, 14th on MLB Pipeline, has already appeared for the D-backs this season and played well, hitting .301 in 28 games.

There is also the question of if Gurriel is in Arizona’s long-term plans beyond this season and how that affects the roster outlook. Moreno is considered the prize of the trade but Gurriel made the All-Star team before entering a major slump from June on. The 29-year-old is a free agent at the end of the year and emerged as one of Arizona’s most important players prior to his significant regression. Gurriel’s OPS in May was 1.130 before marks of .625 in June and .473 for July.

The D-backs have a handful of needs to address, specifically on the pitching staff. A reliable No. 3 starter to go with ace Zac Gallen and the more-than-solid Merrill Kelly would solve Arizona’s over-reliance on young pitching in the rest of the rotation. The bullpen has been in disarray for July and lacks not only a lockdown closer for the ninth inning but other trustworthy names for the innings prior to that.

