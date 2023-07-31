Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

MLB.com’s Feinsand picks the D-backs’ best trade chip before the deadline

Jul 31, 2023, 9:07 AM

Brandon Pfaadt...

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on May 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Marlins defeated the Diamondbacks 6-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks and general manager Mike Hazen have good reason to target a trade before the Tuesday deadline to improve their pitching staff.

But Hazen has promised aggression over recklessness, and several potential roster fits have already been dealt elsewhere.

The D-backs don’t want to sell the farm to cut down their sustainability looking to the future, so now it’s a matter of which players have the most value that they would seriously consider trading. So who is the Diamondbacks’ best trade piece before the MLB trade deadline?

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand believes that starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt can be considered Arizona’s top trade chip.

Arizona is unlikely to move its top two prospects, Jordan Lawlar and Druw Jones, but Pfaadt could be traded in the right deal. He struggled during his eight big league starts, but he possessed a good fastball and a swing-and-miss slider and decent changeup. The D-backs are seeking bullpen help and could use Pfaadt or some of its Major League outfield depth to make a deal.

RELATED STORIES

Pfaadt is credited with a 0-4 record and 8.20 ERA in his eight big league starts this season. The 24-year-old has been with the Diamondbacks for three stints, and the team has managed to win four of the games he’s played in.

He found decent traction last time out on Saturday, a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners that saw him allow three earned runs and eight hits over 5.2 frames.

He’s been solid in the minors as well, holding a 6-2 record and 3.71 ERA over 12 starts with Triple-A Reno.

The right-hander’s confident attack of the zone, as well as his control, have shown there with 69 strikeouts to 16 walks in a league notoriously productive for hitters.

Pfaadt remains in long-term control as a pre-arbitration arm in his first season of MLB play, adding to his value as a prospect.

It’s just a matter of who might be interested and what exactly the D-backs would receive in exchange for Pfaadt if they consider him a trade chip. Getting a pitcher is a near-necessity.

Arizona would need to weigh how much progress Pfaadt needs to make to be impactful in the majors — and how soon that could be — because sending him away only adds to the lack of a clear backend to the starting rotation. That only gets more questionable with lefty starter Tommy Henry heading to the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation on Saturday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Mariners...

Alex Weiner

D-backs blanked by Mariners to end homestand: ‘We should never be shut out’

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said his players may be trying to do too much as they struggle to get on a run.

1 day ago

Jody Jackson with former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Josh Collmenter for Star Wars Night at Chase ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Diamondbacks get 2nd-biggest crowd of season in weekend series vs. Mariners

The fans came out to see the D-backs beat the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. To the tune of the second biggest crowd of the season.

1 day ago

Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks place starter Tommy Henry on 15-day IL with elbow issue

The Arizona Diamondbacks' rotation took another hit, as the team placed LHP Tommy Henry on the 15-day injured list.

1 day ago

Scott McGough...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks use 3 relievers in 9th inning to close out Mariners

The Arizona Diamondbacks used three pitchers to close out the Seattle Mariners and even the series at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Brent Strom bullish on Brandon Pfaadt’s progression ahead of start

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt took a step forward in his last outing after making adjustments to his delivery in Triple-A.

2 days ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Josh Rojas #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after scoring on a doub...

Wills Rice

D-backs call up Josh Rojas from Triple-A, Evan Longoria to 10-day IL

The D-backs on Saturday called up infielder Josh Rojas from Triple-A Reno and sent third baseman Evan Longoria to the 10-day injured list.

2 days ago

MLB.com’s Feinsand picks the D-backs’ best trade chip before the deadline