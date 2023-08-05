Former Arizona State University and Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin has ruptured his Achilles tendon and will miss the upcoming season, according to New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen.

Benjamin, 24, was signed by the New Orleans Saints in December. He was drafted the seventh round by the Cardinals in 2020. After not making an appearance in any games in his first season, he appeared in three games in 2021 and 10 games in 2022 before being released in November.

Saints’ RB Eno Benjamin was diagnosed with a torn Achilles, per HC Dennis Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2023

He signed with the Houston Texans soon after his release from the Cardinals but was released before signing with the Saints.

He was projected to be a backup for the Saints, behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. Kamara was recently suspended for the first three games of the season due to allegedly fighting a man at a Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend in February.

While at ASU, Benjamin established himself as one of the best running backs in school history. During his sophomore season in 2018, he set school records for most yards in a game with 312 and most yards in a season with 1,642.

