The Phoenix Suns visit the Golden State Warriors to open the 2023-24 season, play the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-ever in-season tournament game, face the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day and end the campaign in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

The NBA’s schedule was released on Thursday, unveiling the Suns’ slate in Year 1 of the Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trio under new head coach Frank Vogel.

Phoenix has 37 nationally televised games, which is the third most in the NBA after the Warriors and Lakers.

Here are schedule notables by the numbers:

14

Phoenix has 14 back-to-backs this upcoming season, up from 12 last year. Every NBA team has either 13, 14 or 15.

The Suns’ first back-to-back comes during the second weekend of the regular season with away games at the Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 4) and Detroit Pistons (Nov. 5).

They have a back-to-back of familiar faces against Chris Paul and Warriors on Dec. 12 and Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on Dec. 13 at Footprint Center.

The Suns also have a holiday slate with contests vs. the Orlando Magic on New Year’s Eve and against the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year’s Day.

Phoenix faces the Los Angeles Clippers on consecutive nights on April 9 and 10 with the first game at home and the second in L.A.

The Suns went 6-6 on the second night of back-to-backs last year.

7

The longest road trip for the Suns will be seven games from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4.

It starts in Dallas, followed by games against the Indiana Pacers, Magic, Miami Heat, Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards. That final matchup will be Beal’s first game against the Wizards after they traded him this offseason.

The Suns also have a five-game road trip from March 23 to April 1, starting with two games at the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

6

On the contrary, Phoenix’s longest homestand is six games from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7.

The Charlotte Hornets come to the Valley to kick off the slate, followed by the Magic, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. The Magic-Trail Blazers matchups are the only back-to-back in the group.

2

Phoenix’s first matchup with Dallas is on Christmas, and its second is during the NBA’s Rivalry Week on Jan. 24.

From Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, the NBA will nationally televise 11 games to highlight the league’s heated foes. Other rivalries spotlighted will be Lakers-Clippers, Celtics-Heat and Lakers-Warriors.

The Suns and Mavs split four games last season after Dallas’ seven-game playoff series win in 2021-22.

12

The Suns start the year on the road for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Channing Frye and Robin Lopez led Phoenix in starts that year, and Vince Carter played 51 games for Phoenix. Last season, the Suns started the campaign at home against Dallas when Damion Lee hit the game-winner in his Phoenix debut.

