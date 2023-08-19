Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt carried a no-hitter through six innings and shut out San Diego through seven, but the Padres ignited against Arizona’s bullpen in a 4-0 win Friday at Petco Park.

Pfaadt exited a 0-0 game after escaping a two-on, one-out jam to keep the shutout alive in the seventh. It was his first scoreless start in the big leagues.

Arizona (62-61) turned to Miguel Castro out of the bullpen in the eighth, and the veteran allowed four runs for the second straight appearance, including a two-run home run to Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres (59-64) starter Seth Lugo held Arizona scoreless through seven innings, and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

The D-backs went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and ended their three-game winning streak.

Pfaadt’s first batter, Ha-Seong Kim, reached base on a throwing error by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, but the next Padres hitter to reach base was Manny Machado with a walk in the fifth inning.

Juan Soto delivered San Diego’s first hit with a one-out double in the seventh inning to right-center field out of Alek Thomas’ expansive range. Pfaadt struck out Xander Bogaerts, and Tommy Pham made a sliding catch to strand Soto aboard.

Pfaadt’s final line: seven innings, one hit, three walks and five strikeouts with a career-high 107 pitches.

Brandon Pfaadt, Wicked 83mph Slider. 🤢 4th K thru 5….and 🤫 pic.twitter.com/eY8vbF6E8z — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 19, 2023

The Padres could not solve his sweeper, which he used 33% of the time. San Diego swung at 15, missed three, fouled off six and had an average exit velocity of 89.5 mph, according to Statcast.

Pfaadt has trended in the right direction since his latest recall. In his last six starts, he owns a 3.50 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 36 innings.

The D-backs squandered opportunity after opportunity to give Pfaadt run support, though. They had runners on first and second with no outs in both the fourth and fifth innings but failed to score. Baserunning was an issue.

With runners on the corners and one out in the fifth, Corbin Carroll was caught too far off first base. As he attempted to get in a rundown, Gabriel Moreno ventured off third and was thrown out.

Perdomo attempted to take second on a fly out in the seventh and was unsuccessful.

Friday was Arizona’s fifth shutout loss of the season.

The Diamondbacks dropped to two games back of the third National League Wild Card spot with the loss.

Fernando Tatis Jr. turns Petco Park into an electric factory.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZCPygan9KM — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2023

D-backs doubleheader

The Diamondbacks and Padres will partake in a doubleheader on Saturday after Sunday’s matchup was rescheduled due to Hurricane Hilary. The storm could bring heavy rains and flooding to Southern California.

The first game is at 12:10 p.m. with the second at 5:40 p.m.

Rosters will expand to 27 players for both teams, so the D-backs will make a move before first pitch.

Both games will air on ESPN 620 AM/98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @alexjweiner