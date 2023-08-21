Reliever Joe Mantiply will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night against the Texas Rangers instead of Slade Cecconi, the team said.

The D-backs had listed Cecconi as the probable starter on Sunday but changed course.

The team had not made any roster moves as of Monday morning, and Cecconi could still give the team multiple innings of length if he remains on the roster.

Mantiply, a lefty reliever who has struggled with a 6.65 ERA this season after an All-Star year in 2022, will make his second start of the season.

He took the mound to begin a game against the Colorado Rockies last Tuesday. In the 8-5 win, Mantiply threw one clean inning of the bullpen game.

Cecconi, 24, is just three games into his big-league career.

He’s started twice during this stint in August, with those games sandwiching a brief appearance out of the bullpen.

Cecconi has allowed nine hits, four earned runs and one homer with four walks and seven strikeouts over 10.1 innings in the majors.

The D-backs open a two-game series against the Rangers Monday at 6:40 p.m. Listen on the Arizona Sports app or 98.7.

