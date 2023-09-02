Close
D-backs minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera suspended for 80 games

Sep 2, 2023, 2:15 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks logo on the field during the MLB baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 26, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Arizona Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games on Saturday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season with Arizona, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro.

Pitching for Hillsboro of the Northwest League, Cabrera struck out nine batters over five no-hit innings on Friday at the Vancouver Canadians.

The Diamondbacks signed Cabrera to a minor-league contract on Sept. 24, 2021.

Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

