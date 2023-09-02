Arizona Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games on Saturday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season with Arizona, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro.

Pitching for Hillsboro of the Northwest League, Cabrera struck out nine batters over five no-hit innings on Friday at the Vancouver Canadians.

Jose Cabrera (@Dbacks) twirled the first no-hit start of his career for the @HillsboroHops: 5 IP

0 H

0 R

3 BB

9 K (ties career high) pic.twitter.com/VM3J7HXoqN — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 2, 2023

The Diamondbacks signed Cabrera to a minor-league contract on Sept. 24, 2021.

Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.