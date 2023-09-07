Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Report: D-backs No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar in starting lineup vs. Cubs

Sep 7, 2023, 1:01 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo chats with prospect Jordan Lawlar during spring training...

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo chats with prospect Jordan Lawlar during spring training workouts on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Scottsdale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up the team’s No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar on Wednesday from Triple-A Reno to play either shortstop or third base for the rest of the year

Arizona SportsJohn Gambadoro reported that he would be starting in his first game in the majors against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school and quickly climbed through Arizona’s ranks.

Lawlar truly is a five-tool athlete with the ability to hit for power (20 home runs in 105 games this season) and contact, steal bases (36), play solid defense and has an above average arm.

In just 16 games with Reno before getting selected, he produced a 1.050 OPS, five home runs and 19 RBIs. He hit two home runs in the first three innings on Tuesday during a dominant 9-for-15 stretch at the plate.

Manager Torey Lovullo mentioned after Wednesday’s game that Lawlar will be the starting shortstop against lefties for the rest of the season.

“He’s going to play,” Lovullo said. “I dont know what the menu is, we have so many moving parts to what has been happening. … I had a chance to sit down and think about how I am going to inject him into this lineup. He will get some at-bats. 100% against every lefty, he will be the starting shortstop.”

It is the second straight season Arizona has called up its top-ranked prospect late in the campaign after doing so with Corbin Carroll in 2022.

