ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks clinch postseason berth

Sep 30, 2023, 11:20 PM | Updated: 11:20 pm

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks completes the double-play as he throws to first base over the top of Michael Conforto #8 of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on July 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks were  in the thick of a playoff race for the first time in years with a postseason berth in sight.

On Saturday, they clinched a spot in the National League Wild Card Series.

The D-backs entered July atop the National League West at 49-34, but a downward spiral landed them on the outside looking in with an 8-16 month. A nine-game losing streak to start August put them at 57-59.

But an 11-2 stretch starting on Aug. 12 had them right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race once again.

Arizona’s front office was a buyer at the trade deadline with the additions of closer Paul Sewald, infielder Jace Peterson and outfielder Tommy Pham. But its schedule is one of the toughest in baseball over the final two months.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said one of his goals for 2023 was to play meaningful baseball in September, which they did.

Here’s what the NL Wild Card standings currently look like:

Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 Up Next
1 Philadelphia Phillies* 89-72 +5.0 7-3 at NYM
2 Miami Marlins* 84-77 +0.5 6-4 at PIT
3 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS* 84-77 5-5 vs. HOU
4 Chicago Cubs 83-78 1.0 4-6 at MIL
5 Cincinnati Reds 82-79 2.0 4-6 at STL

Clinched*

Arizona Diamondbacks

Torey Lovullo, Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

D-backs celebrate postseason berth after historic turnaround

Diamondbacks players who experienced the 110-loss 2021 season relished the chance to pop champagne after clinching a postseason berth.

3 hours ago

(Arizona Sports' Jeremy Schnell photo)...

Associated Press

Verlander leads Astros over D-backs, both teams clinch postseason spots

The D-backs celebrated their return to the postseason with a champagne-soaked fun fest that included a dip in the Chase Field swimming pool.

5 hours ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ NL Wild Card Series schedule, possible postseason opponents

Here is the NL Wild Card Series schedule and possible opponents for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

6 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Alek Thomas #5...

Alex Weiner

D-backs clinch NL Wild Card spot, 1st postseason berth since 2017

The Arizona Diamondbacks are headed back to the postseason after clinching a wild card berth in the final weekend of the regular season.

7 hours ago

(Arizona Diamondbacks X screenshot)...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll named 2023 Luis Gonzalez Award winner

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Saturday that outfielder Corbin Carroll was named the Luis Gonzalez Award winner for 2023.

8 hours ago

Joe Mantiply...

Alex Weiner

When did the D-backs’ bullpen become one of MLB’s best?

The Diamondbacks' bullpen has had its ups and downs this season, but the unit has been one of the best in MLB down the stretch.

10 hours ago

