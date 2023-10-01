NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks clinch postseason berth
Sep 30, 2023
The Arizona Diamondbacks were in the thick of a playoff race for the first time in years with a postseason berth in sight.
On Saturday, they clinched a spot in the National League Wild Card Series.
The D-backs entered July atop the National League West at 49-34, but a downward spiral landed them on the outside looking in with an 8-16 month. A nine-game losing streak to start August put them at 57-59.
But an 11-2 stretch starting on Aug. 12 had them right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race once again.
Arizona’s front office was a buyer at the trade deadline with the additions of closer Paul Sewald, infielder Jace Peterson and outfielder Tommy Pham. But its schedule is one of the toughest in baseball over the final two months.
Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said one of his goals for 2023 was to play meaningful baseball in September, which they did.
Here’s what the NL Wild Card standings currently look like:
Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings
|Place
|Team
|Record
|Games Back
|Last 10
|Up Next
|1
|Philadelphia Phillies*
|89-72
|+5.0
|7-3
|at NYM
|2
|Miami Marlins*
|84-77
|+0.5
|6-4
|at PIT
|3
|ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS*
|84-77
|—
|5-5
|vs. HOU
|4
|Chicago Cubs
|83-78
|1.0
|4-6
|at MIL
|5
|Cincinnati Reds
|82-79
|2.0
|4-6
|at STL
Clinched*