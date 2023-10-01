The Arizona Diamondbacks were in the thick of a playoff race for the first time in years with a postseason berth in sight.

On Saturday, they clinched a spot in the National League Wild Card Series.

The D-backs entered July atop the National League West at 49-34, but a downward spiral landed them on the outside looking in with an 8-16 month. A nine-game losing streak to start August put them at 57-59.

But an 11-2 stretch starting on Aug. 12 had them right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race once again.

Arizona’s front office was a buyer at the trade deadline with the additions of closer Paul Sewald, infielder Jace Peterson and outfielder Tommy Pham. But its schedule is one of the toughest in baseball over the final two months.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said one of his goals for 2023 was to play meaningful baseball in September, which they did.

Here’s what the NL Wild Card standings currently look like:

Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 Up Next 1 Philadelphia Phillies* 89-72 +5.0 7-3 at NYM 2 Miami Marlins* 84-77 +0.5 6-4 at PIT 3 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS* 84-77 — 5-5 vs. HOU 4 Chicago Cubs 83-78 1.0 4-6 at MIL 5 Cincinnati Reds 82-79 2.0 4-6 at STL

Clinched*

