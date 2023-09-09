The Arizona Cardinals elevated offensive lineman Jackson Barton and safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

The moves were standard elevations, which means both players can be reverted back to the practice squad after the game without having to go through waivers.

Barton provides exterior offensive line depth with Kelvin Beachum ruled out with a hand injury. He has seven offensive snaps played in his career and 26 on special teams.

The 28-year-old along with Carter O’Donnell and Ilm Manning are options to back up starting tackles D.J. Humphries and rookie Paris Johnson Jr.

Barton has been with Arizona since April 14 and was released in the cut-down to 53 players, while O’Donnell and Manning were recently claimed off waivers.

Chachere was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on May 9.

He played 10 defensive snaps last year and 141 on special teams.

The Commanders elevated wide receiver Jamison Crowder from the practice squad. Crowder rejoined Washington after spending 2015-18 with the franchise.

Kick off at FedEx Field is at 10 a.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

