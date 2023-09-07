Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Injury report: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown limited, Commanders’ Terry McLaurin full-go

Sep 7, 2023, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders enter their 2023 opener with each team’s top receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Terry McLaurin, respectively on the injury report.

Brown was limited with a hamstring injury while McLaurin was a full participant on Thursday with a toe issue.

Arizona offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (hand) did not practice while tight end Zach Ertz (knee) was also limited. Pass-rusher Dennis Gardeck is listed as a full participant (knee) for the second straight day.

For Washington, pass rusher Chase Young was spotted in pads at practice Wednesday, according to team reporter Zach Selby. He remains limited. Young has been recovering from a stinger suffered in the first preseason game.

Commanders receiver Dax Milne (groin) did not participate, while cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was full-go (ankle).

Arizona Cardinals-Washington Commanders injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Limited DNP
Marquise Brown WR Hamstring Limited Limited
Zach Ertz TE Knee Limited Limited
Dennis Gardeck OLB Knee Full Full

Washington Commanders

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dax Milne WR Groin DNP DNP
Terry McLaurin WR Toe Limited Full
Chase Young DE Neck Limited Limited
Benjamin St-Juste CB Ankle Full Full

Injury report: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown limited, Commanders’ Terry McLaurin full-go