Cardinals-Steelers injury report: Arizona’s Michael Wilson, 2 others out
Dec 1, 2023, 9:54 AM | Updated: 1:18 pm
The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson and cornerbacks Starling Thomas and Antonio Hamilton when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.
The trio of Cardinals haven’t practiced all week with their respective injuries. Wilson is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Thomas and Hamilton are down with ankle and groin injuries, respectively.
Here’s #AZCardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announcing that Michael Wilson, Starling Thomas and Antonio Hamilton will miss this week’s tilt in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/nSfZhgokQM
— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 1, 2023
Arizona did get two starters back on the practice field Thursday with tight end Trey McBride (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) listed as limited participants.
Gannon added he expects McBride to practice on Friday.
Thompson has played every defensive snap over the past four games and has two interceptions in as many contests, while McBride is coming off a seven-catch performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
Another name to watch this week is wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), who has remained a nonparticipant throughout the week.
Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh second-leading receiver Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness.
Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Groin
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Ribs
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OLB
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Out
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|NIR-Personal
|–
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|NIR – Rest/foot
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|–
|Calvin Austin
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|NIR – Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Limited
|Questionable
|Isaac Seumalo
|OL
|NIR – Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Cam Heyward
|DT
|NIR – Rest/groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|–
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Illness
|–
|DNP
|Full
|–
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|–
|DNP
|Limited
|–