The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson and cornerbacks Starling Thomas and Antonio Hamilton when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

The trio of Cardinals haven’t practiced all week with their respective injuries. Wilson is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Thomas and Hamilton are down with ankle and groin injuries, respectively.

Here’s #AZCardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announcing that Michael Wilson, Starling Thomas and Antonio Hamilton will miss this week’s tilt in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/nSfZhgokQM — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 1, 2023

Arizona did get two starters back on the practice field Thursday with tight end Trey McBride (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) listed as limited participants.

Gannon added he expects McBride to practice on Friday.

Thompson has played every defensive snap over the past four games and has two interceptions in as many contests, while McBride is coming off a seven-catch performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Another name to watch this week is wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), who has remained a nonparticipant throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh second-leading receiver Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness.

Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP DNP DNP Questionable Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Trey McBride TE Groin DNP Limited Limited Questionable Starling Thomas V CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Jalen Thompson S Ribs DNP Limited Limited Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Joey Blount S Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited Limited Limited Out Zach Pascal WR NIR-Personal – DNP DNP Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full Full Full – Allen Robinson WR NIR – Rest/foot DNP Full Full – Calvin Austin WR Ankle DNP Limited Full – Patrick Peterson CB NIR – Rest DNP – – – Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full Full Full – Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Full Limited Questionable Isaac Seumalo OL NIR – Rest DNP – – – Cam Heyward DT NIR – Rest/groin DNP DNP Full – Diontae Johnson WR Illness – DNP Full – James Pierre CB Shoulder – DNP Limited –

