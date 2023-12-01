Close
Cardinals-Steelers injury report: Arizona’s Michael Wilson, 2 others out

Dec 1, 2023, 9:54 AM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson and cornerbacks Starling Thomas and Antonio Hamilton when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

The trio of Cardinals haven’t practiced all week with their respective injuries. Wilson is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Thomas and Hamilton are down with ankle and groin injuries, respectively.

Arizona did get two starters back on the practice field Thursday with tight end Trey McBride (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) listed as limited participants.

Gannon added he expects McBride to practice on Friday.

Thompson has played every defensive snap over the past four games and has two interceptions in as many contests, while McBride is coming off a seven-catch performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Another name to watch this week is wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), who has remained a nonparticipant throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh second-leading receiver Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday with an illness.

Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
Trey McBride TE Groin DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Starling Thomas V CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Jalen Thompson S Ribs DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Joey Blount S Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited Limited Limited Out
Zach Pascal WR NIR-Personal DNP DNP Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full Full Full
Allen Robinson WR NIR – Rest/foot DNP Full Full
Calvin Austin WR Ankle DNP Limited Full
Patrick Peterson CB NIR – Rest DNP
Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full Full Full
Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Full Limited Questionable
Isaac Seumalo OL NIR – Rest DNP
Cam Heyward DT NIR – Rest/groin DNP DNP Full
Diontae Johnson WR Illness DNP Full
James Pierre CB Shoulder DNP Limited

