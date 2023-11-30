Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals waiving TE Zach Ertz after request, per NFL insider J.J. Watt

Nov 30, 2023, 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

Zach Ertz...

Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Tight end Zach Ertz requested a release from the Arizona Cardinals, and the organization obliged, according to former Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

The Cardinals announced the roster move on Thursday morning, ending the veteran’s tenure in Arizona. The Cardinals also announced they re-signed defensive lineman Ben Stille to the practice squad after he was released on Tuesday.

Watt, who poked fun at taking ESPN reporter Adam Schefter’s gig, said Ertz plans to sign with a contending team. Schefter added that Ertz and the Cardinals are mutually parting ways, so the tight end will go on waivers.

Ertz, 33, has been on injured reserve with a quad strain since Oct. 24. He has played in seven games this season, none with quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals added Ertz in a midseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles during their 7-0 run in 2021. He caught 56 passes for 574 yards in 11 games, tying Jackie Smith for most receptions in a single season by a Cardinals tight end.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona — under former general manager Steve Keim — inked Ertz to a three-year, $31.65 million extension after the 2021 season and bolstered the tight end group by taking Colorado State’s Trey McBride in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Last year, Ertz played 10 games and caught 47 passes with four touchdowns, but a torn ACL ended his season early. Ertz was named Arizona’s Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree following the campaign.

He returned by Week 1 of 2023 and produced 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown before the quad injury.

Teams can claim Ertz for approximately $2.5 million, or he will clear waivers and become a free agent.

The Cardinals have four active tight ends on the roster: McBride, 30-year-old Geoff Swaim and 23-year-olds Blake Whiteheart and Elijah Higgins.

McBride has seen an uptick in snaps since Ertz’s injury and has 33 catches in the five games without the veteran, including an eight-catch, 131-yard game against the Atlanta Falcons in Murray’s return from a torn ACL.

He has 48 receptions this year and is a threat to break Ertz’s and Smith’s record with five games left on the slate.

Arizona is 2-10 with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday before the bye week.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray throws a pass...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray focused on breaking old habits as he works to perfect Cardinals offense

Three weeks down, five to go in QB Kyler Murray's eight-game audition for the Arizona Cardinals' new regime.

19 hours ago

Marquise Brown...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Steelers injury report: Arizona down top 3 receivers on Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals' top three receivers -- Hollywood Brown, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson -- were out on Wednesday.

20 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers...

Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers’ practice window opens in attempted return to Jets after torn Achilles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' potential return from a torn Achilles tendon has taken the next step.

22 hours ago

Elijah Wilkinson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals designating OL Elijah Wilkinson to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals are designating guard Elijah Wilkinson to return from injured reserve, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

1 day ago

Keaontay Ingram #30 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the game...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals release RB Keaontay Ingram, DL Ben Stille

The Arizona Cardinals released running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive lineman Ben Stille on Tuesday.

2 days ago

C.J. Stroud escapes the Cardinals' pass rush...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Tracking Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft

To help keep track of the Cardinals' extra first-round pick in the 2024 draft, a closer look at where the Texans stand on the draft board.

2 days ago

Cardinals waiving TE Zach Ertz after request, per NFL insider J.J. Watt